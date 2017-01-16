Flash Eddie Returns Spoilers
Courtesy of The CW

Flash Vet Teases (Improbable) Return: 'Now I Can Say It: I'm Coming Back'

By

The latter’s brutal death at the hands of Savitar may not be the only roadblock facing The Flash‘s Barry and Iris.

On Monday morning, Rick Cosnett revealed on social media that he was heading back to the hit CW series, saying, “Hate to tease you but now I can say it: I’m coming back on #TheFlash.” The news comes just days after word broke that Robbie Amell was staging a similarly unexpected comeback, as dearly departed Ronnie.

After exiting The Flash in the Season 1 finale — when CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne  sacrificed his life to keep his deplorable descendant Eobard from ever existing — Cosnett reprised his role midway through Season 2, when Barry traveled back in time to consult with “Dr. Wells” aka the aforementioned Eobard Thawne. There, he surreptitiously coaxed Eddie into recording a “goodbye” video for a still-in-mourning Iris.

Since then, Cosnett has guested on Castle and recurred on Quantico.

No details have yet been made available about the when, why, how or for how long of Cosnett’s encore.

The Flash resumes Season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, where it will now lead into Legends of Tomorrow. How do you think Eddie will resurface?

2 Comments
  1. Couch Commandos (@couchcommandotv) says:
    January 16, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    I knew it woudl happen!. UNntil you see a body never assume. Even if you see a body, never assume!
    Wally and Iris needed an obstacle .. here it is.

    Reply
  2. pablo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 11:20 AM

    We all knew he was coming… cause Eabord is still alive and kicking…

    Anyway Rick seems to be the new Sean Bean. His characters most of the time dies…

    Reply
