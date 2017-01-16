Ratings: Steelers/Chiefs Draws 30 Million-Plus, All-Time Overnight Highs

NBC’s coverage of Sunday’s rescheduled-for-primetime game between the Steelers and Chiefs delivered all-time highs for an NFL Wild Card or Divisional Playoff game in the overnight metered-market numbers.

In fast nationals, the divisional playoff match-up drew 32 million total viewers and a 10.4 demo rating, up from last year’s comparable Packers/Cardinals OT thriller (which on a Saturday did 29.3 mil and a 9.2 in fast nats).

Opposite the biggish game, a bananapants! episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles (8.6 mil/1.0) fell three tenths to what must be a series low. Madam Secretary (7.5 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.5 mil/0.6) each ticked down a tenth, with at least the latter tying its series low in the demo.

Over on ABC, To Tell the Truth (4 mil/0.8, 3.9 mil/0.9) ticked down from last week’s double pump, while Conviction (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped to its second-smallest audience ever but held steady in the demo.

Fox’s numbers are jumbled due to NFL overrun, but right now The Simpsons (5.8 mil/2.3) is up from its season average. The Mick did 3.7 mil/1.6, while Family Guy (4.3 mil/1.4) slipped week-to-week.

