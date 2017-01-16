Ratings NFL Steelers Chiefs
Shutterstock

Ratings: Steelers/Chiefs Draws 30 Million-Plus, All-Time Overnight Highs

By /

NBC’s coverage of Sunday’s rescheduled-for-primetime game between the Steelers and Chiefs delivered all-time highs for an NFL Wild Card or Divisional Playoff game in the overnight metered-market numbers.

In fast nationals, the divisional playoff match-up drew 32 million total viewers and a 10.4 demo rating, up from last year’s comparable Packers/Cardinals OT thriller (which on a Saturday did 29.3 mil and a 9.2 in fast nats).

RELATEDLady Gaga Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Stint: ‘It’s Not an Illusion’

Opposite the biggish game, a bananapants! episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles (8.6 mil/1.0) fell three tenths to what must be a series low. Madam Secretary (7.5 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.5 mil/0.6) each ticked down a tenth, with at least the latter tying its series low in the demo.

RELATEDSherlock Season 4 Finale Recap: You’re Invited to Family Game Night

Over on ABC, To Tell the Truth (4 mil/0.8, 3.9 mil/0.9) ticked down from last week’s double pump, while Conviction (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped to its second-smallest audience ever but held steady in the demo.

RELATEDHomeland Season 6 Premiere Recap: Losing the War, On Drugs

Fox’s numbers are jumbled due to NFL overrun, but right now The Simpsons (5.8 mil/2.3) is up from its season average. The Mick did 3.7 mil/1.6, while Family Guy (4.3 mil/1.4) slipped week-to-week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    The Packers-Cowboys game was entertaining to the very end.

    Reply
ad
 