Timeless Season 1 Cast Misha Collins
Courtesy of Twitter

Timeless Enlists Supernatural Star Misha Collins as Eliot Ness

By /

Timeless is staging a second Supernatural reunion.

Just weeks after news of Jim Beaver’s recurring role, Misha Collins — who plays Castiel on the aforementioned CW series — is set to reunite with his former boss Eric Kripke on the time-hopping NBC drama, it was announced Monday.

VIDEOSTimeless Sneak Peek: Flynn Pressures Lucy Into Killing Rittenhouse’s Elite

Collins will play Untouchables leader Eliot Ness in the episode “Public Enemy No. 1.,” which finds Flynn traveling to 1931 Chicago to partner with gangster Al Capone (Tyrant‘s Cameron Gharaee). Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus, meanwhile, team up with the only man who can bring Capone down: federal law-enforcement agent Ness.

“When the Eliot Ness character first came up, I immediately thought of Misha, and I’m so thrilled to be working with him again,” Kripke said in a statement. “Misha brings his charisma, his talent, and frankly, all of his angelic qualities to the role.”

RELATEDTimeless Casts General Hospital‘s Brandon Barash as Ernest Hemingway

Collins tweeted about the news after it broke:

Interestingly, Supernatural also featured Ness as a character (played by The X-Files‘ Nicholas Lea) in a Season 7 installment.

Timeless returns tonight at 10/9c on NBC; Collins’ episode airs Feb. 13.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    January 16, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    First Jim Beaver now Misha Collins. Talk about another mini-Eric Kripke reunion of sorts with his Supernatural colleagues.

    Reply
  2. Snowlantern (@sisselauisk) says:
    January 16, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    Fantastic news! Clever move by Kripke–he knows that in addition to charisma and performance, Misha will also bring his big, passionate fanbase. It’s been a while since Misha took a role in the mainstream media sphere (outside his regular starring on Supernatural), so this is exciting!

    Reply
  3. Kendall says:
    January 16, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    This is wonderful news! I’ve never seen Timeless before, but I’m certainly going to start watching now. Misha is a very talented actor and it’ll be great to see him in the role. (But Erik, we ARE going to need him back on SPN soon. ;) Kidding, I know he’s already filmed his role!)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 