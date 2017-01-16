Timeless Enlists Supernatural Star Misha Collins as Eliot Ness

Timeless is staging a second Supernatural reunion.
Just weeks after news of Jim Beaver’s recurring role, Misha Collins — who plays Castiel on the aforementioned CW series — is set to reunite with his former boss Eric Kripke on the time-hopping NBC drama, it was announced Monday.
Collins will play Untouchables leader Eliot Ness in the episode “Public Enemy No. 1.,” which finds Flynn traveling to 1931 Chicago to partner with gangster Al Capone (Tyrant‘s Cameron Gharaee). Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus, meanwhile, team up with the only man who can bring Capone down: federal law-enforcement agent Ness.
“When the Eliot Ness character first came up, I immediately thought of Misha, and I’m so thrilled to be working with him again,” Kripke said in a statement. “Misha brings his charisma, his talent, and frankly, all of his angelic qualities to the role.”
Collins tweeted about the news after it broke:
Interestingly, Supernatural also featured Ness as a character (played by The X-Files‘ Nicholas Lea) in a Season 7 installment.
Timeless returns tonight at 10/9c on NBC; Collins’ episode airs Feb. 13.
First Jim Beaver now Misha Collins. Talk about another mini-Eric Kripke reunion of sorts with his Supernatural colleagues.
Fantastic news! Clever move by Kripke–he knows that in addition to charisma and performance, Misha will also bring his big, passionate fanbase. It’s been a while since Misha took a role in the mainstream media sphere (outside his regular starring on Supernatural), so this is exciting!
This is wonderful news! I’ve never seen Timeless before, but I’m certainly going to start watching now. Misha is a very talented actor and it’ll be great to see him in the role. (But Erik, we ARE going to need him back on SPN soon. ;) Kidding, I know he’s already filmed his role!)