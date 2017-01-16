Celebrity Apprentice Recap: Motorcycles and Marital Tension

Monday’s New Celebrity Apprentice found the remaining contestants riding on bikes — and throwing each other under buses.

And speaking of pointing fingers, can we all just agree that, while he wasn’t technically in the competition, David Charvet should have been fired in Kyle Richards‘ place? Watching him refuse to pose as Brooke Burke’s motorcycle passenger for the Kawasaki campaign — for fear of “having Arnold look at [him] like some kind of wimp” — confirmed all of my suspicions that the Burke-Charvets belong with Kyle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (And watching Brooke agree that her husband was right just made me kind of sad for her.)

Even if Team Arete’s campaign wasn’t brilliant — which it was, thanks mostly to the efforts of Carson Kressley and Boy George — the guys would have easily won the first task of the night. While the women sniped at each other from behind the camera, the men put drag queens (and a naked Carson) on motorcycles. The writing was on the wall from the start.

What I didn’t see coming, however, was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s surprise switch-up at the start of Monday’s second challenge. Due to Team Prima getting “decimated” these past few weeks, Arnold decided to make three men (Carson, Vince Neil and Chael Sonnen) swap with two women (Brooke and Lisa Leslie) to level the playing field.

Whether or not his plan worked is up for debate, but one thing’s for sure: the task — whipping up chocolates for Warren Buffett and selling them to literally anyone, including strippers — did not end well for Team Arete. After tallying the funds and putting the chocolates to the (taste) test, Prima emerged supreme.

In the boardroom, Arnold took Jon Lovitz to task for only raising $500, and his teammates agreed — Boy George called him the “obvious person” to get fired. Jon tried to explain his way out of being terminated, but ultimately ended up heading to the chopper.

Your thoughts on this week’s terminations? Carson’s physique? The state of Brooke and David’s marriage? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.