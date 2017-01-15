Delaying Grey's/Scandal/HTGAWM Return for Trump Family Special Was a 'Very Hard Call,' Says ABC President

You needn’t remind the head of ABC how much time effort was put into touting the return of Thursday’s #TGIT lineup, only to have that date pushed back a week by a Donald Trump pre-inauguration special.
“It was a very hard call. Believe me,” Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, shared with TVLine at the network’s Television Critics Association press tour soiree. “Nobody else has been waiting for it bigger than me.”
To recap: Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder were to resume their seasons on Thursday, Jan. 19, bookending the already delayed premiere of Scandal Season 6. But just last week, it was announced that the 20/20 special America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington would instead air that night (at 10/9c, leading out of Grey’s and Scandal repeats), bumping #TGIT’s well-promoted return to Jan. 26.
Explaining the switch-up, Dungey said there had been “an ongoing conversation” with ABC News about possibly leading into Inauguration Day with a Thursday special. “Everyone is always jockeying for what is going to be the best story, the best opportunity,” she said.
At first, ABC News pitched a two-hour profile of the new First Family, but that was cut in half as ABC mulled keeping #TGIT’s return partially intact. “But then in conversations, we felt like it was better to move all of #TGIT to the following week, and have it come out at once,” she said.
Presented with the fact that ABC News aired no such similar pre-inauguration profile eight years ago, the night before President Barack Obama took office, Dungey conceded that coming off of the November 8 election, the country has faced a more “complicated and difficult” transition process.
“There’s a lot to be said,” she explained, “and [ABC] News is very anxious to be saying it.”
Still making a big deal out of this huh? Even though shows got pushed back all the time. And it’s only for ONE week.
Well the head of abc herself says it was a big deal, so not sure why your in a snit, snowflake.
She’s saying that to assuage the whiners.
Who’s even going to be watching the train wreck of an inauguration? I feel like this 20/20 special itself is unnecessary, especially as you pointed out because they didn’t do one for #44 8 or even 4 years ago. Is Drumpf not in the news/on TV/spoken about enough?
I know it’s not even that serious that the shows got pushed back, but it’s the WHY that is so bothersome.
It’s hardly a big deal when the show was already pushed to midseason. Not to mention the show hasn’t been it best in years.
It wasn’t really a hard call; “Nightline” exists. ABC Entertainment controls primetime. Tell the news division to shove their ‘paint by numbers’ coverage into Nightline and call it a day. Or they could have seen what day the 19h was in the middle of May last year and committed to a 12th or 26th launch and gotten past this. Now they’ll probably have an embarrassing loss to Pure Genius in the timeslot to deal with; “TGIT” fans are simply not going to tune in.
ABC considers politics in America Entertainment. It is a circus. We look stupid in the eyes of the rest of the world.
That’s what I don’t get, why this wasn’t thought about sooner, they’ve had months to see it coming \o/
Aw, poor liberals and their crappy shows. Here’s a safety pin for you. All in a tizzy over a bunch of crap shows getting pushed.
the_donald and /pol/ are leaking, ladies and gentlemen.
Hey, you’re talking to football families, here, where scrambling is the name of the season. No biggie. Just give the husband Castle TV movies, where Castle is the smart one solving the crimes, and all is forgiven.
I’m no Trump fan, but so what, the shows will just get pushed back a puny week. It’s not as if they’ll never air. Whining and moaning about it seems really babyish and petty.
Why is this going to be called “The Trumps Go To Washington.” Is Lord Farquaad going to allow Malaria to live in the White House?
As always, ABX sucks! No regard EVER for their fans, you know, the ones that pay their bills.
If you want to see that piece of trash turn to cable.
This right here is why people make comments about this country. We as a country get our panties in a wad when our shows are pushed back ONE week. Stop making a big deal about this. Good lord. They will be back on the following week. It’s a non issue that was made into a huge deal for absolutely no reason. People are so whiny these days it’s not even funny.
made into a big deal by trolls and sore winners like yourself, sir
No “whining” here but as someone who follows the TV business, it’s certainly an interesting case study. Fact is, ABC spent a lot of money promoting January 19, and in these times audiences are as volatile as ever. ABC took a big risk, confusing people, and for as Dungey says a very unusual cause. So reduce it to “whining” if your brain needs to, but some of us smarter people find this change interesting.
I think that the reason people are pissed off by this is not because of the delay itself which is only for a week which wouldn’t be a huge deal, but moreso because of the reason for the delay. The fact that the shows were pushed in favor of a Donald Trump special no one really asked for is mostly likely why there is outrage.
Agreed, plus PBS did an excellent special on Trump and I doubt that ABC’s will come in even close in terms of quality.
I don’t understand why they didn’t just bump Match Game on Wednesday instead of delaying an ENTIRE night programming for President Oompa Loompa.
Do any of Trump’s minions even watch ABC….if this change had been for anyone else then absolutely yes…but for Trump, waste of prime time!
I won’t be watching but I would not have watched if The Rock had won the election. That being said, the ratings will decide if it was worth it.
Congratulations to ABC for landing the sequel to Triumph Of The Will, but I will definitely not be watching.
Oh please. You know if Hillary had won the EXACT same thing would have happened. They would have probably done multiple specials for multiple hours. The show will still air just a week late. Deal with it.