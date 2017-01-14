Portlandia to End Next Year After 8 Seasons, IFC Confirms

The feminist bookstore is closing: Portlandia will wrap up next year after eight seasons.

IFC confirmed the news Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, along with announcing an eighth-season renewal for the sketch satire starring SNL alum Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. But co-creator/director Jonathan Krisel says this doesn’t mean he’ll never work with Armisen and Brownstein again.

“These things are never finite,” he told reporters during the show’s press panel on Saturday. “We’ll work together. There are other outlets. You just kind of stop doing it in this form.”

Armisen agreed: “When I finished doing SNL, I was back there all the time anyway. Sometimes bands break up, and then they’re back playing together.” But he said the decision to end the show after eight seasons was “a way to have a beginning, a middle and an ending.”

As for plans for the final season, Brownstein says “nothing is formalized” yet — the show is still currently airing Season 7 (Thursdays, 10/9c) — but “I think we probably will look at it big-picture.” Maybe Toni and Candace will throw a big farewell party for the whole town at Women & Women First?

