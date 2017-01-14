Portlandia Cancelled Ending Season 8 IFC
Courtesy of IFC

Portlandia to End Next Year After 8 Seasons, IFC Confirms

By /

The feminist bookstore is closing: Portlandia will wrap up next year after eight seasons. 

IFC confirmed the news Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, along with announcing an eighth-season renewal for the sketch satire starring SNL alum Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. But co-creator/director Jonathan Krisel says this doesn’t mean he’ll never work with Armisen and Brownstein again.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

“These things are never finite,” he told reporters during the show’s press panel on Saturday. “We’ll work together. There are other outlets. You just kind of stop doing it in this form.”

Armisen agreed: “When I finished doing SNL, I was back there all the time anyway. Sometimes bands break up, and then they’re back playing together.” But he said the decision to end the show after eight seasons was “a way to have a beginning, a middle and an ending.”

VIDEOSPortlandia Season 7 Kicks Off With an Musical Ode to White Guys

As for plans for the final season, Brownstein says “nothing is formalized” yet — the show is still currently airing Season 7 (Thursdays, 10/9c) — but “I think we probably will look at it big-picture.” Maybe Toni and Candace will throw a big farewell party for the whole town at Women & Women First?

Will you miss Portlandia? Or is it time for the show to end? Cast your vote in the comments. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Carm says:
    January 14, 2017 at 5:08 PM

    Love Portlandia! I will miss it.

    Reply
  2. Kathleen says:
    January 14, 2017 at 5:16 PM

    Love this show. Group of highly talented actors. Sure will be missed.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 