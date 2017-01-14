Game of Thrones: Could Season 8 Consist of More Than 6 Episodes?

HBO has yet to formally renew Game of Thrones for an eighth and final season and now we have some insight into why. The cabler’s programming president Casey Bloys tells TVLine that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still deciding how many episodes the farewell season will consist of, which suggests the duo may be rethinking their previously announced six-episode game plan.
“The only thing we’re working out is how many episodes they want to do,” says Bloys. The exec added that he “hopes” Benioff and Weiss will deliver more than six episodes.
“They’re still figuring it out because I think they’re trying to get a shape of the season,” he continues. “They always do what they think [will yield] the best version of the show. It’s all about how many they’re comfortable [with]. But I’ll always take more.”
Bottom line: Once the exact episode count is ironed out, an official Season 8 pickup will follow. In the meantime, Bloys assures us with a laugh, “If you’re afraid we’re not going to do an eighth season, I assure you we’re going to.”
Last April, Benioff and Weiss revealed that the forthcoming seventh season (bowing this summer) would consist of seven episodes and Season 8 would likely feature just six episodes. “I think we’re down to our final 13 episodes,” Benioff said. “We’re heading into the final lap.”
Benioff added at the time that the decision to wind things down is “not just [about] trying not to outstay [our] welcome,” adding, “We’re trying to tell one cohesive story with a beginning, middle and end… We’ve known the end for quite some time and we’re hurtling towards it. Those last images from [the Season 6 finale] showed that. Daenerys is finally coming back to Westeros, Jon Snow is king of the North, and Cersei is sitting on the Iron Throne. And we know the Night King is up there, waiting for all of them. The pieces are on the board now… and we are heading toward the endgame.”
What do you think, Thrones fans? Are you hopeful Season 8 will feature more than six episodes? Hit the comments!
I hope they do 8 for my OCD’s sake.
Yes because 6 had 6, 5 had 5, etc. Right?
Way to be a jerk 👍🏻
10 episodes would be the BEST. :)))
I have always thought that they could technically do eight but the series finale is a two hour movie and like episode two or three is the flashback a lot of fans want to see of basically the Tourney at Harenhall and the events leading up to the rebellion basically to do the Rhaegar and Lyanna story and to answer if Jon is in fact a bastard or not because that is likely when the answer might be relevant. At most they need Bran or Sam as regular cast members but the actor and actress who play young Ned and Lyanna and Howland will be the only familars faces. You would need a whole new cast for young Jamie, Barriston, Benjen, Robert and maybe Tywin though it was kind of the point that he was not there. But maybe just when he was basically fired to play up the whole maybe this was the grand conspiracy to unseat Aerys as the first scene.
Yes please we want more episodes. We are not bored. We want a great ending that only more episodes will help. Good luck and we are waiting.
Absolutely… Just watched this series. In fact binge watched all six seasons in 3 days with my hubby. We couldn’t get enough. Therefore would love as many more episodes as possible. Will be a sad day when it comes to the finale. But until then can’t wait for season 7 to begin.
More than six episodes for the final season should be fine.
Tell the story, it doesn’t matter how many episodes. It shouldn’t be stretched just to say we have ten episodes or leave out stuff just to make it six episodes. Tell a good tight story and we’ll be watching!
How about 12!
I’m glad HBO have the ‘whatever they are happy with attitude – shows faith in the makers (plus the extra money they make will help lol)
Of course. I just watched the whole thing again, on demand, and it is consistently thrilling, beautifully produced, gorgeous to listen to and watch. I’m still waiting for Martin’s next book, too, wondering how the series may have affected the books.
I hope this isnt an end all for ever..please make 12 eposides and continue to the next season
Can never get enough of Game of Thrones.Am totally hooked. Having just watched all six seasons am now going to watch them again as well as reading the books
There can never be enough episodes so bring on season 7 and 8