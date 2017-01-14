Deadwood Revival: HBO's Top Exec Offers Update on Reunion Movie

HBO’s Deadwood revival remains in development — that’s the good news. The less good news is that the project has not progressed beyond the script stage — mostly because, well, there is no script.

“I haven’t read [series creator David Milch]’s script yet,” HBO’s top programming exec Casey Bloys told TVLine Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I know he’s working on it. But I have not seen anything yet.”

RELATEDExclusive Game of Thrones: Find Out What’s Holding Up a Formal Season 8 Renewal

Asked to put odds on whether the long-gestating project will ever become a reality, Bloys replied, “I couldn’t even put odds on it,” before adding, “I don’t want to get your hopes up or disappoint you in any way, so I’ll just say I don’t have any news. Which I truly don’t.”

Last January, Bloys’ predecessor Michael Lombardo first confirmed to TVLine that Milch was given the green light to resurrect the acclaimed yet painfully short-lived Western via a standalone movie. “David has our commitment that we are going to do it,” he said at the time. “He pitched what he thought generally the storyline would be — and knowing David, that could change. But it’s going to happen.”

Lombardo went on to say that the project was born out of a “palpable” sense he had that Milch “has something left unsaid” with regard to Deadwood, adding “I’ve known him for a while and it feels like it’s something he’s not done talking about.”