Deadwood Revival: HBO's Top Exec Offers Update on Reunion Movie

HBO’s Deadwood revival remains in development — that’s the good news. The less good news is that the project has not progressed beyond the script stage — mostly because, well, there is no script.
“I haven’t read [series creator David Milch]’s script yet,” HBO’s top programming exec Casey Bloys told TVLine Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I know he’s working on it. But I have not seen anything yet.”
Asked to put odds on whether the long-gestating project will ever become a reality, Bloys replied, “I couldn’t even put odds on it,” before adding, “I don’t want to get your hopes up or disappoint you in any way, so I’ll just say I don’t have any news. Which I truly don’t.”
Last January, Bloys’ predecessor Michael Lombardo first confirmed to TVLine that Milch was given the green light to resurrect the acclaimed yet painfully short-lived Western via a standalone movie. “David has our commitment that we are going to do it,” he said at the time. “He pitched what he thought generally the storyline would be — and knowing David, that could change. But it’s going to happen.”
Lombardo went on to say that the project was born out of a “palpable” sense he had that Milch “has something left unsaid” with regard to Deadwood, adding “I’ve known him for a while and it feels like it’s something he’s not done talking about.”
I’m tired of hearing of reboots and revivals. Are the writers could not think of an original story and make into a series? Or is it just laziness?
I sure hope we can get a movie with the original cast to end the series….to end so abruptly as Deadwood did was cruel….