Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder Hints at 'Odd Bedfellows' in Winter Premiere

Friday’s Vampire Diaries (The CW, 8/7c) marks star Ian Somerhalder‘s third — and final — turn as director, and he’s promising plenty of “powerful” performances in his big send-off.

“Our show is kind of famous for jamming a lot of story into one 44-minute episode, so what’s great about this one is that I really got the chance to let a few storylines live and coexist with one another,” Somerhalder tells TVLine. “For me, it’s simply about taking those cameras, putting them in front of those actors and finding moments for the story to breathe. Because I’m an actor — I’m one of them, their peer, their brother — I’d like to think that I get the performances that maybe not everyone would get.”

Read on for a taste of what to expect from director Somerhalder’s final outing:

* In addition to Sybil now teaching at Mystic Falls High School — which, as Somerhalder points out, is “very bad” — the evil siren also “forces our beloved Caroline to look deep inside herself and grapple with some realities she wasn’t prepared to face about Stefan. And she does it in a very seductive and manipulative way.” Somerhalder refers to the actresses as “odd bedfellows, even visually. They’re both stunning individuals, but they look so different, so it’s really cool to have them in the same frame.”

* As for the Salvatore brothers, Somerhalder reveals that “Damon starts to show little glimmers of humanity” this week, causing Stefan to question his brother’s commitment to Cade’s mission. “He also goes a little far in terms of causing his brother physical harm; Damon ends up in a hospital bed.” That said, it’s not all doom and gloom. As always, Somerhalder promises, “There are a couple moments with the brothers that are quite funny.”

* And then there are the Donovan men. “Matt’s such a beloved character, and it’s so interesting to see this boy who’s become a man now grappling with the return of his father,” Somerhalder notes. “He’s still trying to figure out why his father abandoned him, and he really starts to come to terms with that this week.” He adds that Zach Roerig “plays this story so beautifully,” and that some of his favorite moments simply involve “Matt’s mannerisms as he looks at his father and wonders, ‘Am I really like this man?'”

Your hopes for Friday’s episode? Drop ’em in a comment below.