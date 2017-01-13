The Originals Season 5 Julie Plec
The Originals Showrunner Exits; TVD's Julie Plec to Take Over If Renewed

The Originals showrunner Michael Narducci is exiting the CW series, as he leaves Warner Bros. Television for a new two-year deal at ABC Studios.

Production on The Originals Season 4 (premiering Friday, March 17) has already wrapped. If the series is renewed for Season 5, Julie Plec will return to seize the reins, since The Vampire Diaries will have ended.

Narducci “got an opportunity he couldn’t pass up,” Plec told THR, which broke the news. “He has been a brilliant partner and friend and I’m going to miss him desperately.”

Narducci has been a part of the Vampire Diaries-verse since late Season 2 of the original series, when he served as executive story editor. He was upped to co-producer for Season 3 and has been a full executive producer at The Originals since Season 2.

4 Comments
  1. Tiffany says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:16 PM

    Noooo!!! The Originals is such a better show than TVD. Well I guess that’s over now!

    • Danny123 says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:24 PM

      Well I guess I quit after season 4. Julie will bring all her stupid TVD characters like Caroline over to this show. This show was so good too. Well it isn’t gonna be renewed anyway.

    • Riana says:
      January 13, 2017 at 8:28 PM

      It was until a certain episode of season 3. And we know it was only renewed for syndication.

  2. Tina says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:33 PM

    Good riddance!

