The Originals Showrunner Exits; TVD's Julie Plec to Take Over If Renewed

The Originals showrunner Michael Narducci is exiting the CW series, as he leaves Warner Bros. Television for a new two-year deal at ABC Studios.

Production on The Originals Season 4 (premiering Friday, March 17) has already wrapped. If the series is renewed for Season 5, Julie Plec will return to seize the reins, since The Vampire Diaries will have ended.

Narducci “got an opportunity he couldn’t pass up,” Plec told THR, which broke the news. “He has been a brilliant partner and friend and I’m going to miss him desperately.”

Narducci has been a part of the Vampire Diaries-verse since late Season 2 of the original series, when he served as executive story editor. He was upped to co-producer for Season 3 and has been a full executive producer at The Originals since Season 2.

