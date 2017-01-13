Sleepy Hollow's New Witness Revealed: Tom Mison, Clifton Campbell Weigh In

Warning: This post contains a major spoiler from Friday’s Sleepy Hollow. Proceed with caution.
Abbie Mills’ successor in the battle against evil was revealed in this week’s Sleepy Hollow and, as some viewers guessed — and the final moments of last week’s episode all but revealed — the next Witness is Diana’s young daughter, Molly (played by Oona Yaffe).
Ichabod first encounters Molly in a dream designed to help him find his next partner, though at the time he is unaware that the girl he sees is Diana’s non-speaking kid. Later, while on a case with Agent Thomas, Ichabod is taken aback when he sees a photo of Molly on her mom’s phone. And when Crane and Molly come face-to-face outside of her school, Molly surprises everyone by breaking her self-imposed silence by saying hello to Ichabod.
Though Crane and Jenny plan to let Diana in on the secret, they eventually postpone sharing the news, choosing instead to let Diana and Molly enjoy their first night of conversation in a long while. Plus, as Ichabod notes at one point during the hour, “How does one bring an innocent child into the battle between good and evil?”
Series star Tom Mison says he pondered that question, himself, upon learning the news.
“There were lots of different avenues that the new Witness could’ve gone down. An 11-year-old girl certainly wasn’t one that I saw coming,” he tells TVLine. “For Ichabod, to see that it’s an 11-year-old girl, knowing the sort of battle that she’s entering, how could anyone be enthused? How could he be excited that he’s found the next Witness, when it’s a child?”
Showrunner Clifton Campbell says the series was sure it wanted the next Witness to be a new character, dismissing the idea of assigning the role to an established character like Jenny as “too easy.”
He adds: “It wouldn’t have challenged the idea of Witnesses in a significant way, and we just really needed to go far afield to explore the possibilities and to really give the idea that the greater good calls for who it needs when it needs that person.”
But just because Molly is a prophesied player in the End of Days doesn’t mean that she’s about to start packing medieval weaponry and chasing down demons, Mison stresses.
“Crane does a scene in one of the episodes where he explains to Diana that the Witnesses in the Bible are only meant to be there to witness. There’s nothing in the Bible that says, ‘They go in with flaming crossbows and things,'” he says, laughing. “Ichabod and Abbie chose to fight, to battle against it. And Molly can choose a different route — which I suppose is one that he and Diana and Jenny would encourage.”
If you have thoughts on the revelation of the new Witness, tell us about them in the comments below!
Though like Tom said I’m surprised by the reveal I’m more surprised that it happened so fast. It does, however, open lots of possibilities and storylines. Good choice.
Molly seems like a great character but this show makes little to no sense. When Abbie was killed they said the witness would be from her bloodline. Molly is clearly not related to the Mills family. This show has become so predictable. They continue to throw ideas at the wall to see what sticks. I can’t believe the creator and writers get paid for these juvenile ideas.
I am enjoying season 4 of Sleepy Hollow. Tonight’s episode paid tribute to the show’s history and next week’s will have the Headless Horseman.
The new witness could be related. We just don’t know it. Like by a great great great aunt, uncle.
Still not sure where this is heading or if the writers know how to make the show appealing and thriling. The witness was found so quickly seem like it woud have been intriguing to prolong that part of the storyline, remember when Henry out of the blue was Ichabod’s son. Hate to say it but DC locale is much better than Sleepy Hollow. Hope the Headless Horseman comes to DC in time to stop the inauguration. Now that would be a good storyline.
They killed off 90% of the cast and now have a child as the next witness. One who is clearly not related to Grace Dixon. And they revealed it this early? This show continues to disappoint.
