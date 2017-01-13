Quantico to Switch to Single Timeline

Bye-bye, blue-washed footage: Starting in March, the action in ABC’s Quantico will unfold in one timeline only — and that’s how the show will proceed from now on, showrunner Joshua Safran says.
The move to a single time frame has been planned for a while, Safran told TVLine Friday.
“When we broke Season 2, we knew we were going to go to to one timeline, because it’s about the [terrorist] event, and then it’s about what happens after the event. And you can’t flashback to the Farm after the crisis is over,” the EP said, adding that the change is a response to viewer feedback about Season 1.
“It was a response from last year,” he said. “It was the idea that 22 [episodes] couldn’t sustain it.”
The change will happen at the end of Episode 14. (Quantico returns from its winter break on a new night, Monday, Jan. 23 at 10/9c.
“It’s clearer to follow. It’s more romantic. It’s not soapy; weirdly, it’s got a level of ‘us against the world’ to it,” Safran added. “That kind of romance. It feels like more of a feature [film].”
Got thoughts on Quantico‘s upcoming change? Hit the comments and let us know.
Unfortunately, I think this is too little too late. This was the right decision to make after the first instance of two timelines in season one. By now, former viewers like me have left the show because it hasn’t been priority viewing. I’m still rooting for the show though and I hope some people migrate back even though I won’t personally.
I agree. The dual timeline way of storytelling grew tiresome for me, especially as Season 2 started. It may be old-fashioned, but a linear way to unfold plots without all the crazy conspiracies would be welcome.
Maybe I’ll go back to watching Quantico again in Season 3. I stopped after a few episodes this season because of the dual timeline.
Too little too late.
I HATED the 2 story lines so much
Iv’e just been FF through the flasshback stuff to get to the current day stuff. I wish they would simply change the show to a normal non-conspiracy one about the FBI instead of this mess.