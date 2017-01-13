Powerless Teaser: Can Batman's Cousin Protect Us Ordinary Folk?

The next best thing to Bruce Wayne is… Van Wayne?

A new teaser for NBC’s upcoming DC Comics comedy Powerless introduces Batman’s cousin (played by Suburgatory/Firefly vet Alan Tudyk) as the leader of Wayne Security.

VIDEOSPowerless Trailer: Meet the ‘Heroes’ of NBC’s New DC Comics Comedy

While Bruce Wayne fights to keep Gotham safe, Van’s company invents ways to protect everyday people from being injured during dangerous superhero battles — with mixed results.

“Our products are powerless,” the not-so-super Wayne declares to his employees. So much for that motto on the wall about changing the world. “That came with the office,” Van reveals. “This used to be a diaper company.”

Plus, we learn that Van enjoys hanging up large pictures of himself, and referring to his more famous cousin as “B Dubs” during their phone calls. Guess we can see where all the charm in this family ended up.

Powerless — with a cast featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and Ron Funches — premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

