Kevin Hart to Share Black Man's Guide to Lesser-Known Heroes for History

Comedian Kevin Hart will offer a “hysterical, but important” look at lesser-known black history stories in a History special set to air in 2017, it was announced on Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

RELATEDWinter TV Preview: History’s SIX and 13 Other New Shows to Get Excited About

Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History will open with Hart finding his daughter upset after watching 12 Years a Slave, lamenting that black history appears to only be about slavery and oppression. This prompts Hart to begin educating her through re-enactments of historical figures that people may not have heard about, such as Matthew Henson (the first person to go to the North Pole, but get no credit), Robert Smalls (a former slave who led a revolt on a Confederate warship and pretended to be the captain to evade capture), Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut, and Henry “Box” Brown, the slave who mailed himself, inside a crate, to a free state.

“I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now,” Hart said in a statement. “We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit, too.”