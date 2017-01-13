Heathers Reboot Ordered to Series

Dear Diary, Heathers‘ teen angst reboot now has a body count series order.

TV Land has greenlit a 10-episode first season of based on the 1988 cult favorite movie, the cabler announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Described by the network as a “pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day,” Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer (played by Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) and a trio of vicious Heathers played by relative newcomers Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell and Jasmine Matthews. James Scully will play JD.

As previously announced, original film cast member Shannen Doherty (Charmed; Beverly Hills, 90210) will guest-star as a “pivotal, unnamed” role in the reboot.

Heathers is slated to bow in Fall 2017.

“Our take on Heathers is a cinematic, surprising and twisted comedy that gives a wonderful nod to the film while also creating something entirely its own,” Cox said via statement. “We’re really passionate about this show and the satirical storytelling its provocative characters allow.”

Jason Micallef (Butter) penned the pilot script; he’ll also serve as showrunner and an executive producer.

