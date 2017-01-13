Heathers Series Order TV Land
Heathers Reboot Ordered to Series

Dear Diary, Heathers‘ teen angst reboot now has a body count series order.

TV Land has greenlit a 10-episode first season of based on the 1988 cult favorite movie, the cabler announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Described by the network as a “pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day,” Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer (played by Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) and a trio of vicious Heathers played by relative newcomers Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell and Jasmine Matthews. James Scully will play JD.

As previously announced, original film cast member Shannen Doherty (CharmedBeverly Hills, 90210) will guest-star as a “pivotal, unnamed” role in the reboot.

Heathers is slated to bow in Fall 2017.

“Our take on Heathers is a cinematic, surprising and twisted comedy that gives a wonderful nod to the film while also creating something entirely its own,”  Cox said via statement. “We’re really passionate about this show and the satirical storytelling its provocative characters allow.”

Jason Micallef (Butter) penned the pilot script; he’ll also serve as showrunner and an executive producer.

3 Comments
  1. Nathan Everett says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:09 PM

    I guess…. but never know till you watch.

    Reply
  2. Sinister Avenger (@BatVoorhees) says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    I just threw up in my shoes.

    Reply
  3. Jared S says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:53 PM

    I don’t really see how this show is going to work as an anthology series. Is every season going to have a trio of mean girls named Heather? Because that would become redundant after a couple of seasons. On the other hand, you can’t have Heathers without the Heathers.

    When the news that Shannen was cast in the show, i was thinking – hoping – she might be reprising her role as Heather Duke. I thought the show would be about a new group of kids repeating the mistakes of the past with a 21st Century twist, like a cyber bullying and internet trolls kinda thing. Then there’s also the issue of suicide from the movie, which is unfortunately still very relevant, maybe more than ever.

    I want to like this, because I love the movie (and the musical, TBH). I’m just conflicted. I will reserve judgement until after I see it. Although, if it’s like any of TV Land’s other recent shows – with the exception of Younger, which i love – it will get cancelled after two seasons. Maybe this will help mend the hurt from not getting that Cruel Intentions reboot. I miss you on my tv Sarah Michelle Gellar.

    Reply
