Comedy Central Renews Drunk History, Orders T.J. Miller's Puppet Talk Show

Break out the celebratory booze: Comedy Central has renewed Drunk History for a fifth season.

The renewal of the Emmy-winning history primer was announced Friday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Hosted by creator Derek Waters, Drunk History reenacts key moments in history, narrated by heavily inebriated experts. And this past season featured its highest-profile storyteller yet, with Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda narrating the tale of Alexander Hamilton (Alia Shawkat) and Aaron Burr (Aubrey Plaza).

Season 5 of Drunk History will run 14 episodes, and is slated to air later this year.

In other Comedy Central news: The network also picked up The Gorburger Show, a puppet talk show executive-produced by Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller. Gorburger, based on a Funny or Die web series and originally developed by HBO, centers on a giant hairy blue alien (voiced by Miller) who hosts a talk show and interviews guests in an effort to learn what it means to be human. The eight-episode run of The Gorburger Show will kick off this spring.

Are you psyched for more Drunk History? Drop a comment below and let us know what history lessons you’d like to see on the show.