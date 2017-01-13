Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel Star in James Corden's Kanye Soap Opera

The latest installment of James Corden’s “The Bold and the Lyrical” isn’t called “Days of Our Lives of Pablo,” but it really should be.

VIDEOSNPH, Corden Belt Out Les Misérables, Hamilton Tunes During Broadway Duel

The Late Late Show host is joined by Sneaky Pete‘s Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi, and 7th Heaven survivor Jessica Biel in this soap opera parody comprised entirely of Kanye West lyrics. In just under five minutes, the segment manages to pull lines from over a dozen hit songs, including “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” “Runaway,” “Four Five Seconds,” “Homecoming” and “Famous.”

In the “episode,” Cranston and Biel are about to married when their vows are interrupted by Corden and Ribisi, who are also vying for Biel’s heart. And trust us when we say you haven’t lived until you’ve heard the Artist Formerly Known as Breaking Bad‘s Heisenberg recite the lyric “now tell me that ain’t insecurrrr.”

VIDEOSMichelle Obama Plays Catchphrase With Seinfeld, Chappelle and Fallon, Gets Serenaded by Stevie Wonder

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the drama unfold, then drop a comment below and share your favorite use of a Kanye West lyric.