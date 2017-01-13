TVLine Items: S.H.I.E.L.D. Bros Return, Berlanti's Lifetime Drama and More

Brothers or Life Model Decoys?

Patton Oswalt will reprise his Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. role as siblings Sam and Billy Koenig in the ABC drama’s Jan. 31 episode, EW.com reports.

The hour will “reveal [the Koenigs’] family secret,” executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen tell the site.

Could the bros actually be LMDs? Hit the comments with your theories!

* Lifetime is developing the psychological thriller You, written by uber-producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash) and Sera Gamble (The Magicians), the network announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel, the potential series is a 21st-century love story about an obsessive twentysomething who uses the hyper-connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him.

* In more TCA press tour news: The Lifetime movie Custody, starring Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) and Hayden Panettiere (Nashville), will air Saturday, March 4 at 8/7c. The film centers around three women brought together when a single mother has her children taken from her. Additionally, the new drama series Mary Kills People, featuring Hannibal‘s Caroline Dhavernas as a doctor who helps others end their lives with dignity, will debut Sunday, April 23 at 10/9c.

* The Kennedys miniseries follow-up After Camelot, starring Katie Holmes as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Matthew Perry as Ted Kennedy, will premiere Sunday, April 2 at 9/8c on Reelz, the network announced Friday.

* Cinemax has given an eight-episode order to the animated comedy Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus, which chronicles some of country music’s most eccentric characters, our sister site Deadline reports.

* WGN America has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Underground, premiering Wednesday, March 8 at 10/9c: