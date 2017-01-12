Lady Gaga Donatella Versace American Crime Story Season 3
Lady Gaga Isn't American Crime Story's Donatella Versace, Ryan Murphy Says

Lady Gaga may be a paragon of fashion, but she won’t be playing one on TV.

The pop singer has not been cast as Donatella Versace in American Crime Story‘s third season, Ryan Murphy told reporters Thursday.

The EP set the casting rumor straight while speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday.

Gaga, who was one of the leads of the Hotel season of Murphy’s American Horror Story, and who had a small role in that franchise’s most recent season, Roanoke, had been buzzed about as a sure thing to play the Italian clothing designer in Crime Story Season 3, which will focus on the 1997 murder of Donatella’s brother, Gianni Versace, by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Tentatively titled Versace/Cunanan: American Crime Story, the 10-episode season will be based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth.

Season 2 of the anthology series, which examines the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, has been pushed to 2018, FX president John Landgraf said Thursday. As a result of the delay, the Katrina and Versace installments will “air within about six months of each other” next year, he added.

3 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:22 AM

    Good! Way too predictable.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    I think Lady Gaga needs to improve on her acting skills as well. I think she slowly got better through the season of Hotel

    Reply
