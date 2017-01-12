Girl Meets World Boss: 'There Are Talks Underway' to Continue the Series

It’s the question on every Girl Meets World fan’s mind as we approach Friday’s penultimate episode (Disney Channel, 6/5c): Is there any hope of another network — or streaming service — reversing the show’s cancellation?

“There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages,” series creator Michael Jacobs tells TVLine. “And I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.”

Jacobs attributes outside “interest” to the fans’ paper airplane campaign, something he’s proud to say “they came up with by themselves.” He adds, “Networks want to do something to gather an audience. The fact that there is an audience who’s been so loyal says a lot.”

Though Girl Meets World‘s cancellation wasn’t made official until earlier this month, the writing has been on the wall for some time — hence the Jan. 20 episode, which was filmed back in July 2016, being titled “Girl Meets Goodbye.” The episode features the largest assemblage of Boy Meets World cast members in GMW history, including both actresses who played Riley’s aunt Morgan (Lily Nicksay and Lindsay Ridgeway) on the original ABC sitcom.

Are you hoping that Girl Meets World finds life on another platform, or have you already accepted that it will soon be over for good? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.