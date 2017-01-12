Girl Meets World Boss: 'There Are Talks Underway' to Continue the Series

It’s the question on every Girl Meets World fan’s mind as we approach Friday’s penultimate episode (Disney Channel, 6/5c): Is there any hope of another network — or streaming service — reversing the show’s cancellation?
“There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages,” series creator Michael Jacobs tells TVLine. “And I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.”
Jacobs attributes outside “interest” to the fans’ paper airplane campaign, something he’s proud to say “they came up with by themselves.” He adds, “Networks want to do something to gather an audience. The fact that there is an audience who’s been so loyal says a lot.”
Though Girl Meets World‘s cancellation wasn’t made official until earlier this month, the writing has been on the wall for some time — hence the Jan. 20 episode, which was filmed back in July 2016, being titled “Girl Meets Goodbye.” The episode features the largest assemblage of Boy Meets World cast members in GMW history, including both actresses who played Riley’s aunt Morgan (Lily Nicksay and Lindsay Ridgeway) on the original ABC sitcom.
Are you hoping that Girl Meets World finds life on another platform, or have you already accepted that it will soon be over for good? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Freeform should pick it up if Netflix doesn’t… That way they could do more age appropriate storylines now the kids are getting older like Boy Meets World became known to as the boys got older. Freeform needs a show that brings a audience to it. Netflix has the ability to do Fuller House. So I hope they are able to find some way to continue it…I love to see how Riley and Maya grow up and how Cory and Topanga continue to deal with it.
Freeform and Disney are owned by the same people. Probably won’t go there
do you see the stuff that airs on abcfamily/freeform?? disney channel is more kids while the latter is young teens/adult oriented
I don’t know, Freeform currently airs a show, Shadowhunters, where one of the main plotlines is possible incest. Is it really all that different from The Disney Channel?
#savegirlmeetsworld!!!!!
I dont want girl meets world to get cancelled, Netflix pick it up girl meets world is my favorite show! DONT CANCELE IT DISNEY CHANNEL!!
IM TIRED OF YOU GUYS DOING THIS!!!!
I love this show…I watched Boy Meets World first time around…..I think Disney missed the mark in cancelling this show and I hope someone else is smart enough to jump on the GMW bandwagon and picks it back up!!
I agree. I really hope it finds life somewhere else as I have seen every episode and loved each one. I’m 45 years old.
I’m definitely hoping it finds life on another network! Especially one that will allow the writers to develop the story more than Disney did.
Like I said I’m 58 and I love this show. Hopefully free-form will take it, not everyone has netflix or Hulu. Just please bring the show back.
Put it back on ABC where it belongs (pair it with Last Man Standing) or on Freeform (Pair it with Baby Daddy and/Or Young and Hungrey)
disney owns freeform and ABC, that’s bot gonna happen. netflix/hulu best hopes.
Correct but they are NOT related to each other in terms of programming things. They are all indepandent of eah other. In the past, ABC would air ABC Family shows . It’s rare but corporate synergy works ala Star Trek: Discovery CBS/CBS All Access
I hope it comes back and they really don’t cancel it like I watched boy meets world and now I watch girl mwets world and I record every show and watch it all the time I live girl meets world even if Disney don’t it hopefully free-form picks it up.
I love Girl Meets World and it’s an important show to have on the air right now. I really hope another network, or streaming site, picks it up for a fourth season. The audience isn’t ready to say goodbye.
Please please please please please please don’t cancel This show! It’s the best!
bring it. another iteration would be fine by me.
just, please replace the son.
To tough to take him out now, would destroy the canon, but yeah grow him up a bit. He was there, being SO annoying, it seemed solely to target Disney’s real audience of actual children.
They switched up Cory’s sister – which I never understood – in the original show, they could do it here too.
PLEASE SAVE GMW
It would be very good if they find another platform because I would still be able to learn things about friendship
SQQQQUUUUUUUUEEEE!! I am a 36 and 11/12 year old partner at PWC and I still love the show. Hopefully it will go to netflix; then maybe they can do a cross-over with Fuller House.
I just wanna know what happened behind the scenes that made Disney Channel cancel GMW?? It certainly wasn’t because of ratings. Netflix would make a perfect home for the show considering it already has streaming rights I believe.
Not in Canada :(
They’re claiming ratings but a lot of people say it’s because they would’ve had to pay the cast more for a 4th season and they weren’t willing to do that. They cared more about their bottom line than keeping a fan favourite (and non-superficial) show on the air.
also heard that with them getting older and dealing with young teen/adult topics, it doesn’t fit the disney channel image
It wouldn’t surprise me if Free-Form picks up Boy Meets Girl because back when it ABC Family it used to air Boy Meets World reruns.So there’s a connection there already.However i don’t think Girl Meets World belongs on a major network like ABC but on a cable network where it could air just 13 episodes a season or where they could split a 20 some episode season in half
I love this show and the characters and actors/actresses so much! Hope it continues on another network.
Yes please….this show means a lot to a great deal of people and it needs to continue for many more seasons!
YAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!! We’re too excited!!
I hope that it gets a new network to be aired on!
Absolutely hoping another network/service picks it up. I loved the original and I’m totally invested now in the entire high school/maybe even college life of their kids!
Girl meets world is a continuation of boy meets world, the show is not only for best friends but also the whole family. The life lessons in this show are unforgettable. Not only does the cast spend time together off screen but they are all actually best friends, which makes the show even more real to the audience. This show has helped so many kids about expressing the real them. I think girl meets world should be picked up for another season. The cast has worked so hard for this show to become all that it is.
I love Girl Meets World it teach me a lot about life what i didn’t know. Until show didn’t start I didn’t know so much about life but Riley,Maya,Lucas,Farkle,Ray, Smarkle teach me something but not everything and that’s the reason why you have to continue this show because they didn’t end the chapter they can still teach many kids,teens and Topanga and Cory can teach adults about life,love…
KEEP GIRL MEETS WORLD PLEASE!!! This show has taught me so many life lessons! It’s also taught me how to be a better friend !!
Its time the fans won one, especially since they just announced a movie for there show cought in the middle, how could a low rated show like that get a movie, and we get cancelled
I really hope Girl Meets World gets picked up by another network. I think Disney made a mistake with cancelling the show because there are so many loyal fans that watch the show and there are so many unlearned lessons that Maya, Riley, and the audience need to learn.
Please keep on with Girl meets World it’s the best show ever. I love to watch it everyday when it comes on.
if it doesn’t continue imma be pissed. it’s a great show for girls and boys to look to as they’re growing up because it teaches so many great life lessons that kids might never learn if someone doesn’t show them like this show does. there’s a new lesson to learn in every episode and i, a 17 year old girl look to this show for advice and help on things that i go to. people relate to this show. i won’t ever watch tv again if it doesn’t continue somewhere
I really hope it will continue. GMW FOR-EVAH!!!!
FOR-EVAH!!!!!
Girl meets world is such an amazing show… It teach us a lot of things and lessons, it deserves to end after giving more, because it has more to give, if not it would be wasted potential. We love Girl meets world and that’s why we want another network to pick it up, and we won’t give up until we get it!
We all love girl meets world and don’t want to end it keep it on!!!
Yes baby😍
Continue girl meets world!!! IT USB such a great, inspiring show!!! ❤️❤️❤️
I really hope that they do continue this show 😫
PLZ PLZ PLZ CONTINUE GIRL MEETS WORLD ITS MY FAVORITE SHOW AND IVE BEEN WATCHING IT SINCE IT FIRST CAME OUT AND BEFORE THAT I WATCHED BOY MEETS WORLD!!!!! ITS A FAMILY SITCOME WE ALL ENJOY AND I THINK U SHUD RLY KEEP IT ON BC HOW ELSE DO I LEARN MY WEEKLY LESSONS IN A FUN WAY!?
They should leave the show running longer it is a great Disney program for children it is better than half of the stuff that disney should be rethinking about
I love girl meets world, and i dont want it to end. I have learnt so much from it that other shows dont even talk about teaching you. This show has got me through bad times and I wait anxiously that it is picked up again. Please dont go through with the cancellation.
Abc family should bring girl meets world please so I can what he the show please
Girl Meets World was one of the few good shows left on Disney Channel. The idea of not canceling it, makes my heart really happy.
Please save this show. I love it so much.
I started crying when I heard girl meets world was being cancelled. This show has been my life for 3 years and I’ve loved watching it he characters grow up.
I came to this show as a fan of Boy Meets World, but I really do think that today’s kids need a series like this. One that portrays the trials and tribulations of a real kid, and the journey that we all take as we grow up. I feel like there were a lot more shows like this when I was growing up, but every kids’ show these days needs a gimmick. The kid is a pop star! The kid can time travel! What happened to kids being kids? GMW was a breath of fresh air, a little bit of reality and relatabitlity in a world overstuffed with crazy, high-concept fluff.
I echo the sentiments of those who would like to see it continue on a platform that allowed the series to tackle more mature topics the way BMW did, and think that the show could live on for many more years if they took that approach. I’d love to follow Riley and Maya and the whole gang into their college years, like we did with Cory, Topanga, Shawn, Angela, and Eric.
Yes yes yes pleaseeeeee!!!!
Don’t cancel it! It addresses REAL issues and the characters are great. It has such a wide audience, keep it going!
I love this show so much! It has taught me so many important life lessons that I wouldn’t even be aware of if it wasn’t for this show. It would be severe deprivation if the younger generation do not have the chance and opportunity to learn these lessons from people who they look up to and view as role models! It would be a huge mistake to cancel this show with so many unanswered questions for the world wide audience! I beg you not to cancel this show!
The more noise the fans make – the better!
Amen to that!!! So let’s show them how loud and noisy we can be to save our show!
Of course it should be picked up and continued. Young people all over the world tune in and get an entertaining and life lesson in every episode. What better way to help young people with the issues and questions they all have growing up. My granddaughters absolutely love the show, and they are very disappointed. (I like it to as a grandparent)
I got really upset when the show was canceled. There isn’t much on that has a great cast and so many more stories to tell. We’ve been told flat out this show will be able to tell more compelling stories on another channel/company. I would love for Netflix to pick this up but would be happy to see this anywhere.
I’m ready for another platform if Disney channel was actually going to do that then theyre lucky if I actually watch it again
I don’t mind what platform just please make at least one or two more seasons. Please!!!
Good news there are talks to continue the show. Hope another network will pick up the show!
I won’t ever give up on the show that has taught me so much