Ewan McGregor on Fargo-y Dialect: 'It's the Hardest Accent I've Ever Done'

As if playing a dual role in Fargo Season 3 wasn’t enough of a challenge, Ewan McGregor has to adopt two slightly different Minnesota twangs. And don’tcha know he’s having a bit of a tough time.

“It’s very, very difficult,” the Scottish actor told reporters Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where he appeared alongside cast members Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg. “It’s a very strange accent to lock into. I don’t know if it’s harder or not as a non-American. I certainly wish I was coming at it from an American accent, not a Scottish one.”

Set closer to the present than Seasons 1 and 2 were, Season 3 of the Emmy-winning anthology series focuses on a pair of lookalike brothers, both played by McGregor. The older of the two, Emmit Stussy is a good-looking, self-assured real estate magnate — aka the Parking Lot King of Minnesota. His younger bro, Ray, is a flabby parole officer who believes that Emmit is somehow responsible for his sorry state of affairs.

“It’s the hardest accent I’ve ever done — and I did Dutch one once,” McGregor continued. “This is worse. And also ’cause it’s very familiar. It’s an accent that we know from the movie and from Season 1 and 2, so our audience’s ear is attuned to it. And then within that accent to try and find Ray’s voice and Emmit’s voice…and for them not to be the same.”

Exec producer Warren Littlefield later hinted that the new season would include “a kiss with the past,” but declined to say whether viewers will be treated to another glimpse of Allison Tollman’s Molly. Littlefield also revealed that Season 3 will feature “more intimacy” than Seasons 1 and 2, adding, “We [have] a smaller cast, which allows us to go deeper with each and every one of these characters.”

Fargo‘s 10-episode third season is set to premiere in April.