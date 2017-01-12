Atlanta Season 2 Delayed Until 2018

Donald Glover‘s return to Atlanta is being postponed.

The second season of FX’s Golden Globe-winning comedy won’t premiere until 2018 “due to [Glover’s] production schedule,” the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. (He’s set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars movie about young Han Solo, currently in pre-production.)

In addition to Atlanta winning Best Comedy Series at Sunday’s Globes, Glover was also recognized individually as the Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed, so everybody in here is magical to me,” Glover told his fellow Globe attendees while accepting his award. Every time I saw a movie … I realized that magic is from people. We’re the ones who kind of, in a weird way, lie to children so they do stuff they never thought was possible. … I want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again.”

Re-watch Glover’s acceptance speech below, then drop a comment: Atlanta fans, how will you cope until 2018?