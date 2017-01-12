Atlanta Season 2 Delayed Until 2018

Atlanta Season 2 Delayed
Courtesy of FX

By /

Donald Glover‘s return to Atlanta is being postponed.

The second season of FX’s Golden Globe-winning comedy won’t premiere until 2018 “due to [Glover’s] production schedule,” the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. (He’s set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars movie about young Han Solo, currently in pre-production.)

In addition to Atlanta winning Best Comedy Series at Sunday’s Globes, Glover was also recognized individually as the Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed, so everybody in here is magical to me,” Glover told his fellow Globe attendees while accepting his award. Every time I saw a movie … I realized that magic is from people. We’re the ones who kind of, in a weird way, lie to children so they do stuff they never thought was possible. … I want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again.”

Re-watch Glover’s acceptance speech below, then drop a comment: Atlanta fans, how will you cope until 2018?

6 Comments
  1. flowerduh says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Damn Star Wars!

    Reply
  2. Nathan Everett says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Cool. Now I got time to play catch up.

    Reply
  3. Walkie says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:09 AM

    “Comedy”?

    Reply
  4. Joey Padron says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    Donald filming the Han Solo movie is a good reason to delay season 2 of Atlanta. Hope season 2 will premiere in early 2018.

    Reply
  5. Alexa says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    Not the best news but would happily give Donald and Co. all the time they needed.

    Reply
ad
 