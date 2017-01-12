American Horror Story Now Renewed for Three More Seasons

Three months after greenlighting Season 7 of American Horror Story, FX has renewed the anthology series for two more seasons beyond that — through Season 9.

The beefed-up renewal was announced on Thursday as the cabler held court at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told TVLine that the theme/nature of Season 7, as with Roanoke, will be shrouded in ‘Super secrecy.”

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story Season 6 Finale Recap

“American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment, Roanoke — it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago,” Landgraf said in announcing the supersized renewal. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot.

“We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come,” Landgraf added.

RELATEDSons of Anarchy Spinoff Snags Pilot Order at FX

For the past five cycles, American Horror Story has ranked among cable’s Top 5 scripted series for the year in which it aired, with Roanoke ranking No. 3 among the 215 cable scripted series broadcast in 2016.