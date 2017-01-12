American Horror Story Now Renewed for Three More Seasons

Three months after greenlighting Season 7 of American Horror Story, FX has renewed the anthology series for two more seasons beyond that — through Season 9.
The beefed-up renewal was announced on Thursday as the cabler held court at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told TVLine that the theme/nature of Season 7, as with Roanoke, will be shrouded in ‘Super secrecy.”
“American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment, Roanoke — it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago,” Landgraf said in announcing the supersized renewal. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot.
“We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come,” Landgraf added.
For the past five cycles, American Horror Story has ranked among cable’s Top 5 scripted series for the year in which it aired, with Roanoke ranking No. 3 among the 215 cable scripted series broadcast in 2016.
Great news, I just wish they could get Jessica to come back for another season. Roanoke was my favorite season since Coven.
I agree, Jessica should come back. Roanoke I enjoyed, and I think it was less gore and horror-sex than the last few seasons have been. Hotel was a bit much!
Great news!!
Because this worked SO well when they did it for Glee.
With things like this, the past predicts what may happen, but not always what will. Glee’s ratings going down after such a renewal of course doesn’t have to mean anything in regards to AHS, regardless of the Ryan Murphy connection.
Glee went down as a consequence of CM’s death which destroyed every other storyline connected to him (and those were a lot). Add a few bad decision, like going on hiatus for months instead of airing the episodes 9/13 before that and giving a cast member an episode to write and direct during May Sweeps and the show was over. At least the final season order gave them the possibility to get back to basic and write a somewhat satisfing ending to what was once a great show.
AHS doesn’t have this problem because it’s every season on its own. If an actor dies between seasons there won’t be much impact on the writing and storylines.
Anybody remember a few months ago when Ryan discussed a secret season of AHS ? I wonder if that’s still happening… If so wouldn’t it be ten seasons?
Remember when they did that for Glee and the series went down in terms of sotry?
I just don’t get this. What does it gain a network to renew something without seeing the ratings? I could maybe see renewing one additional season but why are they doing it multiple seasons? Especially when they sometimes take it back and cancel it anyway?
It’s because they can probably get away with paying the creating team less with an upfront deal than they would if they parsed it out with year-by-year renewals. Based on their projections, I’m sure it’s a profitable enough deal, especially considering that unlike most shows, AHS essentially soft reboots every season, giving Murphy and co. a fresh shot each time to connect with audiences. And based on the ratings, people are willing to come back and give each iteration a shot.
Because they know they want more from a solid performer.
Per this article, “For the past five cycles, American Horror Story has ranked among cable’s Top 5 scripted series for the year in which it aired, with Roanoke ranking No. 3 among the 215 cable scripted series broadcast in 2016.”
That’s ridiculous.
Seriously.
It hasn’t been remotely good in years.
Hope AHS should end after nine.
Good! Really enjoyed this last one.
Season 9 will bring the series to over 100 episodes (if they keep the 10 episodes per season) so I say season 9 should be the last
hope it better than Roanoke.. It was awful and stupid