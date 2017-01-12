American Crime Story Update: Katrina-Themed Season 2 Delayed Until 2018

American Crime Story‘s Hurricane Katrina-themed second season has experienced something of a rain delay.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday, FX president John Landgraf offered an update on the network’s long-gestating follow-up to Season 1’s super-successful People v. O.J. Simpson, which has yet to go into production. In fact, there’s been more buzz about Season 3’s Versace installment.

Landgraf revealed that the Katrina edition has been pushed until 2018 for creative reasons. “We had developed People v. O.J. and we had material in really good shape ready to go,” the exec explained. “We had scripts we were really excited about. We have really high ambitions for this. It’s about character and larger themes. It’s just taking time, frankly, to get material we’re happy with.

“Also, when you’re shooting in New Orleans, you have to worry about hurricanes,” Landgraf added. “You can only shoot there during certain times of the year.”

As a result of the delay, the Katrina and Versace installments will “air within about six months of each other” in 2018, said Landgraf. “We’ll end up having a long hiatus and then we’ll get back on cycle.”