American Crime Story Update: Katrina-Themed Season 2 Delayed Until 2018

American Crime Story‘s Hurricane Katrina-themed second season has experienced something of a rain delay.
At the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday, FX president John Landgraf offered an update on the network’s long-gestating follow-up to Season 1’s super-successful People v. O.J. Simpson, which has yet to go into production. In fact, there’s been more buzz about Season 3’s Versace installment.
Landgraf revealed that the Katrina edition has been pushed until 2018 for creative reasons. “We had developed People v. O.J. and we had material in really good shape ready to go,” the exec explained. “We had scripts we were really excited about. We have really high ambitions for this. It’s about character and larger themes. It’s just taking time, frankly, to get material we’re happy with.
“Also, when you’re shooting in New Orleans, you have to worry about hurricanes,” Landgraf added. “You can only shoot there during certain times of the year.”
As a result of the delay, the Katrina and Versace installments will “air within about six months of each other” in 2018, said Landgraf. “We’ll end up having a long hiatus and then we’ll get back on cycle.”
I’d rather wait and have it great, so this is a smart move.
Exactly
I wonder if they’re keeping a lot of the same actors like AHS. If so, I would imagine they would also have to work around their schedules, especially if the likes of Sarah Paulson, Sterling K Brown, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Courtney B Vance might be coming back.
If Sterling K Brown does return it’ll probably be a similar amount of episodes as Connie Britton in the first season because of his commitment to This Is Us, but who knows.
Sterling can’t do much more than be a guest star since he’s busy on a very successful show with many episodes.
The question is really why not do Versace as season 2 since it has buzz and push Katrina later.