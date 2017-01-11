Fox Bosses Talk Future of The X-Files, Pitch and Scream Queens

An X-Files renewal could be imminent, and it’s far from game over for Pitch.
At Fox’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, Chairman and CEO Gary Newman and entertainment president David Madden weighed in on both series’ fates.
Regarding an 11th season of The X-Files, Madden said, “A lot of conversations are going on. As you can imagine, these conversations are complex. We hope to be able to announce something shortly.” (The exec later confirmed that the goal is to order more than Season 10’s six episodes but less than 22).
Pitch, meanwhile, remains very much in contention for Season 2, despite those disappointing ratings. “We were very proud of Pitch,” said Newman. “We would’ve loved to have seen a bigger audience. [It] had a loyal core. I don’t think the performance level enabled us to make an early decision about it, but as we get to May, we’re certainly going to consider it.”
Newman also isn’t ruling out a third season of Scream Queens, which ended Season 2 as the lowest-rated drama on the Big 4. “Obviously, we would have loved to have seen bigger numbers,” he conceded, before noting that “delayed viewing was there” and “it reaches a hard-to-reach younger audience, which we liked.”
Lastly, Madden said he was not surprised that Sleepy Hollow returned to series lows last Friday. “Bringing a show out on Friday night is tough,” he acknowledged. “We lost one of the core characters [Nicole Beharie’s Abbie], which required a real reset, and it isn’t unexpected that some of the audience would have peeled off. But our hope is that the really compelling storyline will bring people back to it.”
“PITCH” sounds like a great Disney movie idea. But a sustainable TV series? Um, no. That’s why ratings were sucky.
Did you watch it? It was really good and the storyline was more than sustainable. It was intriguing and entertaining for those that did watch.
You clearly did not watch it. It’s more than sustainable and it’s incredibly well-written. I have no idea why people didn’t watch it just like you don’t, but it’s a really great show.
It was a go-to show for me when it was on.. Now as a baseball fan, I could see through the holes like having Dick Enberg doing FS1 broadcasts but so what… I hope they are realistic and not use Dick next season if it is renewed since he retired but maybe they will since it is fiction.. The funny thing is that it was obviously all written before the World Series but you wonder if they added the Cubs stuff
The fact that he kept referring to Pitch in the past tense is also certainly telling…..
Not really. The first season is over, hence the past tense.
I really hope Pitch returns! We enjoyed it so much.
We loved Pitch. I think part of the problem is it’s location on the schedule. Give it a great time slot without heavy competition. But please bring it back!
Really hope Pitch will get renewed for season 2!
What about The Exorcist?
Exorcised by the network.
Is he being real about scream queens?? I enjoy all the actors in the cast, but wow is the show awful…
Love Scream Queens and hope it gets another season, but not holding my breath on that one. What about the Exorcist. Did Fox not talk about that show or its chances for another season?
If they renew Scream Queen and not Pitch it will be such a shame. SQ was terrible in s1 and I had to quit watching s2 because it was worse. Pitch is a great show.
Please renew Pitch. I really enjoyed it.
Much as I like Scream Queens it should be done. The last episode wrapped all the characters up nicely, and short of undoing that there’s nowhere left for the show to go.
As for Sleepy Hollow – how do people who aren’t watching the show know that there’s a “really compelling storyline” to come back to if they aren’t watching it in the first place? That’s a general thing with ratings that always puzzles me though. How do you know something is any good if you aren’t watching it?
I was just about it to say the same thing about sleepy hollow!!!
Scream Queens should have been an anthology series. There’s really nothing that can save it at this point.
If they can think about bringing back Scream Queens, Pitch and The Exorcist should be shoo ins for renewal.
1) As long as the loooooooooooooong wait for the X-Files allows them to renew it for a bigger episode order, that better serves the show’s structure, I’m happy to wait.
2) Scream Queens is dead. Last year it had better ratings, good reviews, and a passionate (if small) following. No one gives a crap about it after the second season. Neither reviewers nor season 1 fans (let’s not talk about advertisers).
3) How can they be so blind as to be surprised by Sleepy Hollow ratings? It shouldn’t even haven been renewed, much less without it’s core cast and premise. Of course no one came back.