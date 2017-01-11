Prison Break Revival's Unlikely Catalyst: The Flash! Plus — Ep 10 Mystery Solved

Barry Allen, the check’s in the mail.

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell‘s 2014 reunion on the set of The Flash was the inciting incident that led to Fox’s Prison Break revival (premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c).

“We hadn’t seen each other in about five years,” Miller recounted Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “And we were back on set, talking about old times, and out of that conversation came the possibility of revisiting Prison Break.”

Ironically, it was the their respective, ongoing roles as Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold and Mick Rory aka Heat Wave (then on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) that proved to be one of the project’s biggest obstacles. In fact, exec producer Paul T. Scheuring reveals that the revival had to be trimmed from 10 episodes to 9 in order to accommodate not just Miller and Purcell’s schedules, but the rest of the busy cast’s as well (including Sarah Wayne Callies, now on USA Network’s Colony).

“I’d written a very long-winded road map for the 10 episodes,” Scheuring told reporters. “We just didn’t have enough time for 10 hours, so we conflated two of those episodes into one.”

Ultimately, viewers will benefit from the streamlined episode count. “There’s no time for bullshit,” said Scheuring. “This is a very tight close-ended story. It’s constant thriller, cliffhanger, revelation. It’s very dense.”

