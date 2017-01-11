Prison Break Revival's Unlikely Catalyst: The Flash! Plus — Ep 10 Mystery Solved

Barry Allen, the check’s in the mail.
Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell‘s 2014 reunion on the set of The Flash was the inciting incident that led to Fox’s Prison Break revival (premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c).
“We hadn’t seen each other in about five years,” Miller recounted Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “And we were back on set, talking about old times, and out of that conversation came the possibility of revisiting Prison Break.”
VIDEOS Prison Break Revival Video: Watch the Moment Sara Learns Michael Is Alive
Ironically, it was the their respective, ongoing roles as Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold and Mick Rory aka Heat Wave (then on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) that proved to be one of the project’s biggest obstacles. In fact, exec producer Paul T. Scheuring reveals that the revival had to be trimmed from 10 episodes to 9 in order to accommodate not just Miller and Purcell’s schedules, but the rest of the busy cast’s as well (including Sarah Wayne Callies, now on USA Network’s Colony).
“I’d written a very long-winded road map for the 10 episodes,” Scheuring told reporters. “We just didn’t have enough time for 10 hours, so we conflated two of those episodes into one.”
VIDEOS Wentworth Miller: Prison Break Revival Asks, ‘Does Michael Deserve a Reunion With Sara?’ (And Will He Die Again?)
Ultimately, viewers will benefit from the streamlined episode count. “There’s no time for bullshit,” said Scheuring. “This is a very tight close-ended story. It’s constant thriller, cliffhanger, revelation. It’s very dense.”
Watch the latest Prison Break revival trailer below
oh god oh god oh god….lmao!!! so friggin excited.
Looks great! Can’t wait to see it.
I’m irritated that he sat in that awful prison for seven years, hahaha!!!
I am so excited, even more so than the X-Files revival. I just thought Prison Break would never return.
So it was the Flash’s fault that a perfectly good ending will be ruined. Got it.
Flash just can’t stop messing with timelines.
The new trailer for new season looks really good. Excited to watch it in April!
I can’t WAIT!!!!!!
I believe The Flash meeting was the catalyst because their dynamics in the show led me to do research on the actors, whom I had never heard of before. That led me to the Prison Break dvds, and so to the husband’s most tv show enjoyment, ever. Boy, did I score on that one! All we ask is that Michael end up with a happy ending (this seven years in prison sounds totally ridiculous, btw) “…constant thriller, cliffhanger, revelation…”, we expect no less.
That’s the same reason for me too. Flash led to binge PB on netflix and then finding out about the new season, any reason I can have Went’s gorgeous eyes on my tv, I’ll take it!
The shoehad one seaom in it to begin with. Then it got stretched to four seasons. Then it was cancelled. Now because they are bereft of ideas they go back to the well again. I can maybe see going back and revisiting a series that’s been away for a while like X files or twin peaks bit prison break or heroes reborn a year or so ago?!?!? No thanks
T-Bag! Hahaha
See I got a couple of issues both dealing with T bag. Still wondering how he is out of prison and now he has a new hand. What. What. What