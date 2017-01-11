prison-break-sneak-peek-gum
Courtesy of Fox

Prison Break, Making History Premiere Dates Announced by Fox

By /

Prison Break has a release date!

The anticipated revival will air Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning April 4, Fox announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

The network also confirmed launch dates for the Adam Pally-Leighton Meester time-travel comedy Making History (Sunday, March 5 at 8:30/7:30c), event series Shots Fired (Wednesday, March 22 at 8/7c) and Hannah Simone-hosted reality series Kicking & Screaming (Thursday, March 9 at 9/8c).

On the returning-series front, Fox confirmed spring return dates for Empire (March 22) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (April 11), while Gotham and Lucifer — after returning Jan. 16 for three weeks — will then resume their seasons on April 24 and May 1, respectively.

As previously reported, 24: Legacy will bow Sunday, Feb. 5 following Super Bowl LI before settling into its regular Monday time slot the following night.

Here’s a snapshot of the premiere dates announced Wednesday:

Sundays, beginning March 5
7:00-7:30 PM Animation Encores
7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM MAKING HISTORY (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Spring Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning March 9
8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
9:00-10:00 PM KICKING & SCREAMING (Series Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning March 22
8:00-9:00 PM SHOTS FIRED (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Spring Premiere)

Tuesday, April 4
8:00-8:30 PM NEW GIRL
8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK
9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK (Season Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning April 11
8:00-8:30 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Spring Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK
9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

13 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    I’m soooo excited for Prison Break I can’t stand it!!!

    Reply
  2. kate says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Maybe it could report to my DVR to stop scheduling (and then not recording which is why I haven’t done anything about it) Univision which appears to be about to enter season 4 if my eighth grade half a semester of Spanish holds up. It was interesting, somehow my mind went from hearing a news report on a prison riot that happened here yesterday to thinking about Prison Break and contemplating doing a first two seasons binge (it might be the first three seasons, I keep thinking Sona is season 3 but surprise myself that its not) this weekend on Netflix. Before all the TV really starts again.

    Reply
  3. Nicole Walker says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    Hope Legends of Tomorrow is done by April 4th, otherwise Miller is up against his old show with Prison Break on Tuesdays at 9 PM.

    That is a looooong wait for Lucifer’s return. May 1st? Yeesh.

    Reply
  4. Iakovos says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:30 AM

    I wonder if a more consistent scheduling strategy would benefit FOX. Web’s programming plan always seems so scattershot. On for a few then off for months and back again. And that builds interest and momentum?

    Reply
  5. Jonathan says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    Does B99 have a reduced order or will it run into summer?

    Reply
  6. Joey Padron says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    Glad the premiere date for Prison Break’s new season have been finally announced! Can’t wait to check out new shows Making History and Shots Fired. Good to know the return dates for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man On Earth, Gotham, and Lucifer.

    Reply
  7. Riccardo Cristilli says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    But when will ends New Girl? and after april 11 will be B99 + New Girl or B99 + The Mick?

    Reply
  8. R.O.B. says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Nobody truly dies on TV anymore, including every Wentworth Miller character

    Reply
  9. Eric says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    Wait. Lucifer is coming back next monday…then it goes on a four month break? Why is fox waiting so long to bring it back? It got a full season that means 10+ episodes are still waiting to be aired in the summer…

    Reply
    • chrisze says:
      January 11, 2017 at 11:32 AM

      Joe Henderson just tweeted this
      ‘Starting Monday, we have 3 new, crazy good episodes of #Lucifer! Then hiatus until May for the rest. Excited to be back on the air soon!’

      Reply
  10. YestoKylie says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    Glad for Prison Break but why such a long hiatus for Lucifer. Are they trying to make is a Summer show

    Reply
See More Comments
 