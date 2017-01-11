Prison Break, Making History Premiere Dates Announced by Fox

Prison Break has a release date!
The anticipated revival will air Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning April 4, Fox announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
The network also confirmed launch dates for the Adam Pally-Leighton Meester time-travel comedy Making History (Sunday, March 5 at 8:30/7:30c), event series Shots Fired (Wednesday, March 22 at 8/7c) and Hannah Simone-hosted reality series Kicking & Screaming (Thursday, March 9 at 9/8c).
On the returning-series front, Fox confirmed spring return dates for Empire (March 22) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (April 11), while Gotham and Lucifer — after returning Jan. 16 for three weeks — will then resume their seasons on April 24 and May 1, respectively.
As previously reported, 24: Legacy will bow Sunday, Feb. 5 following Super Bowl LI before settling into its regular Monday time slot the following night.
Here’s a snapshot of the premiere dates announced Wednesday:
Sundays, beginning March 5
7:00-7:30 PM Animation Encores
7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM MAKING HISTORY (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Spring Premiere)
Thursdays, beginning March 9
8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
9:00-10:00 PM KICKING & SCREAMING (Series Premiere)
Wednesdays, beginning March 22
8:00-9:00 PM SHOTS FIRED (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Spring Premiere)
Tuesday, April 4
8:00-8:30 PM NEW GIRL
8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK
9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK (Season Premiere)
Tuesdays, beginning April 11
8:00-8:30 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Spring Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK
9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK
I’m soooo excited for Prison Break I can’t stand it!!!
Maybe it could report to my DVR to stop scheduling (and then not recording which is why I haven’t done anything about it) Univision which appears to be about to enter season 4 if my eighth grade half a semester of Spanish holds up. It was interesting, somehow my mind went from hearing a news report on a prison riot that happened here yesterday to thinking about Prison Break and contemplating doing a first two seasons binge (it might be the first three seasons, I keep thinking Sona is season 3 but surprise myself that its not) this weekend on Netflix. Before all the TV really starts again.
Sona is season 3, 1 is fox river, 2 is on the run , and four is taking down the company
Hope Legends of Tomorrow is done by April 4th, otherwise Miller is up against his old show with Prison Break on Tuesdays at 9 PM.
That is a looooong wait for Lucifer’s return. May 1st? Yeesh.
Season finale of LoT is on March 28 with iZombie taking the slot of April 4.
I wonder if a more consistent scheduling strategy would benefit FOX. Web’s programming plan always seems so scattershot. On for a few then off for months and back again. And that builds interest and momentum?
Does B99 have a reduced order or will it run into summer?
Glad the premiere date for Prison Break’s new season have been finally announced! Can’t wait to check out new shows Making History and Shots Fired. Good to know the return dates for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man On Earth, Gotham, and Lucifer.
But when will ends New Girl? and after april 11 will be B99 + New Girl or B99 + The Mick?
Nobody truly dies on TV anymore, including every Wentworth Miller character
Wait. Lucifer is coming back next monday…then it goes on a four month break? Why is fox waiting so long to bring it back? It got a full season that means 10+ episodes are still waiting to be aired in the summer…
Joe Henderson just tweeted this
‘Starting Monday, we have 3 new, crazy good episodes of #Lucifer! Then hiatus until May for the rest. Excited to be back on the air soon!’
Glad for Prison Break but why such a long hiatus for Lucifer. Are they trying to make is a Summer show