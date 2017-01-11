Prison Break, Making History Premiere Dates Announced by Fox

Prison Break has a release date!

The anticipated revival will air Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning April 4, Fox announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The network also confirmed launch dates for the Adam Pally-Leighton Meester time-travel comedy Making History (Sunday, March 5 at 8:30/7:30c), event series Shots Fired (Wednesday, March 22 at 8/7c) and Hannah Simone-hosted reality series Kicking & Screaming (Thursday, March 9 at 9/8c).

On the returning-series front, Fox confirmed spring return dates for Empire (March 22) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (April 11), while Gotham and Lucifer — after returning Jan. 16 for three weeks — will then resume their seasons on April 24 and May 1, respectively.

As previously reported, 24: Legacy will bow Sunday, Feb. 5 following Super Bowl LI before settling into its regular Monday time slot the following night.

Here’s a snapshot of the premiere dates announced Wednesday:

Sundays, beginning March 5

7:00-7:30 PM Animation Encores

7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM MAKING HISTORY (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Spring Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning March 9

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR

9:00-10:00 PM KICKING & SCREAMING (Series Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning March 22

8:00-9:00 PM SHOTS FIRED (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Spring Premiere)

Tuesday, April 4

8:00-8:30 PM NEW GIRL

8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK

9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK (Season Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning April 11

8:00-8:30 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Spring Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK

9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK