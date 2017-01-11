Could Pitch Get MLB Replay? Plus: Why World Series Promos Were Oddly Scant

Pitch‘s well-received yet lightly watched freshman run was a hot topic at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.
As previously reported, Fox Television Group CEO Gary Newman said during the executive session, “We were very proud of Pitch…. I don’t think the performance level enabled us to make an early decision about it, but as we get to May, we’re certainly going to consider it.”
In the name of adding to what Newman called the baseball drama’s “loyal core” audience, the exec was asked if Season 1 might get a replay on the MLB Network — especially since Major League Baseball has been an active partner in the series, allowing unprecedented access to stadiums and assets.
“I don’t believe there have been discussions about that,” Newman told reporters. “My recollection is we replayed the pilot, maybe on Fox Sports, but I don’t believe it was ever pitched to us to have the show on Major League Baseball [Network].
“We certainly would be open to it, but I can’t guarantee it,” he added. “We have rights holders and profit participants and we always want to do what’s in the interest of them, but I think [MLB Network] is the perfect place to expose the show to the audience. I will look into that.”
In that same spirit of seemingly organic cross-promotion, TVLine asked Newman if Fox could have done a better job of pitching Pitch to viewers of its extremely well-watched World Series coverage. (Fellow freshman Lethal Weapon instead seemed to get the lion’s share of in-game touts.)
“Look, we have a lot of priorities,” Newman conceded. “We were not only trying to build our fall shows, but [the World Series] was… where we began our launch of Star and The Mick.
“We gave Pitch a fair amount of promotion there,” Newman continued, citing camera shots of series stars Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar sitting in the stands.
“We really adored Pitch,” Newman asserted. “I’m kind of a sports fanatic, so this was a bit of a dream show for me.”
Averaging a 0.8 demo rating across its short freshman run, Pitch was Fox’s No. 5-rated drama this fall, tying Rosewood and besting The Exorcist and Scream Queens.
I think it would be smart not just to promote the sports angle of the series which is why I almost didn’t watch it. I think this is a show that could really appeal to a female audience. Certainly, I found the feminist angle, the show’s diversity, the possible romance between the leads, and the fantastic character-driven writing all appealing. And wouldn’t it be smart to really promote how it comes from the same writer as the much bigger hit, “This is Us?” There are definitely some similarities structurally between the series. Sure, the fact that Dan Fogelman writes both series is out there. But I doubt that many people or the average viewer know. I know it’s on different networks but it seems some kind of cross-promotion might work. And maybe they can find ways to give the show time to find an audience. It really is a great show that deserves more viewers. And it was definitely one of the best new shows (though let’s be honest there just hasn’t been many this season) this year.
I totally agree! I love baseball plus the whole feminist angle appealed to me, so I was onboard with Pitch from day 1. But there are so many appealing things about it that it should be easy for Fox to gain a larger audience if they just put any thought into promoting and marketing it.
Maybe they don’t want to mention a competing network’s show, but let’s face it: This Is Us is a huge success and Fox mentioning they have a show by the same creator isn’t going to impact that. And in my opinion, Pitch is his superior show…
I loved this show! It’s definTly a nice change from all the other shows that are so similar.
He says “was” every chance he gets. I may be reading into it, but that seems like a fork in it.
This show has to be renewed