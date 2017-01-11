Once Upon a Time Is Casting Tiger Lily, Princess From Peter Pan's Neverland

Once Upon a Time is adding another princess to its world.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time: Rose McIver to Return as Tinker Bell

TVLine has learned that the ABC drama is casting the role of Tiger Lily, who in fairy tale lore is the princess of the Piccaninny tribe of Native Americans living on the island of Neverland (which Once visited in Season 3). In assorted incarnations, she has crushed on Peter Pan and been tormented by Captain Hook.

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Scoop on Once Upon a Time, S.H.I.E.L.D. and More

Once‘s version of the character, to recur starting with Episode 17, is described as “a force to be reckoned with.” Determined and resourceful, “she’s the kind of woman who’ll risk her life to save yours — and she’ll do it even quicker if it benefits her.” Beneath Tiger Lily’s tough exterior is someone who isn’t afraid to accept help, even if she’s reluctant to ask for it.

And yes, it’s safe to say that she and a certain hook-handed pirate have crossed paths.

Once Upon a Time — which resumes Season 6 on Sunday, March 5, with Episode 11 — is seeking a Native American actress in her late 20s to early 30s to fill the role.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.