Once Upon a Time Is Casting Tiger Lily, Princess From Peter Pan's Neverland

Once Upon a Time is adding another princess to its world.
TVLine has learned that the ABC drama is casting the role of Tiger Lily, who in fairy tale lore is the princess of the Piccaninny tribe of Native Americans living on the island of Neverland (which Once visited in Season 3). In assorted incarnations, she has crushed on Peter Pan and been tormented by Captain Hook.
Once‘s version of the character, to recur starting with Episode 17, is described as “a force to be reckoned with.” Determined and resourceful, “she’s the kind of woman who’ll risk her life to save yours — and she’ll do it even quicker if it benefits her.” Beneath Tiger Lily’s tough exterior is someone who isn’t afraid to accept help, even if she’s reluctant to ask for it.
And yes, it’s safe to say that she and a certain hook-handed pirate have crossed paths.
Once Upon a Time — which resumes Season 6 on Sunday, March 5, with Episode 11 — is seeking a Native American actress in her late 20s to early 30s to fill the role.
why does she sound like Emma?
The actress will probably be white with a tan, and her entire existence will be about a man rejecting her romantically.
Given it says Native American hopefully they will actually cast a Native American woman, but yeah, I could see it being someone who is a quarter Native American or something similar.
In ouat it would be tormented by Pan. And a crush on Hook. ;)
Can’t wait to see what they do with this.
In your wishful thinking and trolling.
You do realise that Pan is the evil one in OUAT hence what i said from the article and how it was in disney. How hard is that to actually understand. Seems like you do it often with not understanding a comment by anyone
I’m already well aware that Pan is Evil. Except his real identity and form is Malcom. It’s you who is doing it often with not understanding a comment by anyone yourself.
And here’s the thing. Right now there is no report of Pan returning or his actor Robbie. Not even Neverland yet. Incase you forgot, Neverland in this version does not allow grownups to stay in that world except children, unless they are willing to pay a price just like Malcom was warned by the shadow. And since they somehow hinted that Tiger Lily would be like 20 to 30 years old. And Tink was already spoiled to return in one episode, which is most likely ep 14. I made plenty of points here.
any chance this storyline could involve some flashbacks so that we can see pan again?
The more i think about it, i think its dark realm where Black fairy is
I hope she doesn’t cause issues for my faves Emma and Hook when she’s there. I also hope she doesn’t have the type of past with Hook that Tink did that Colin and Rose mentioned at a con. Also do we really need another new person recurring in the last grouping of eps of season.
OUAT likes to play with that, i dont think it means anything lol.
I think she is from the land of untold stories or dark realm so i think that could be interesting
she had to have originated in NL period. maybe she ended up in land of untold stories though. I just don’t want Colin spending majority of 17 filming with whoever they hire over filming with Jen and the others like he is for 15. He’s mainly spent the filming of the ep they are on now with guest star cast.
If it happens, get over it.
We seriously don’t need another person hook had sex with in the past back and helping with anything. and seriously what is she going to do to help anyone over the eps she’ll be around for.
I want to be excited about this but after what they did to Megara, I have no faith. If they do go through with casting a native American, that would be great though.
I can’t stand Hook, so any episode that has anything to do with him is just a skip worthy episode for me. Loved it when the EQ knocked him out for almost the whole of episode 8, can we have more of that.
I know it’s never going to happen but I’m advocating for Hayley Atwell.
If they want a Native American actress, Kaniehtiio Horn springs to mind.
It’s Pocahontas. I can bet. They are just masking it. Remember how they were casting Merida as Gold’s mother and Jasmine and Aladdin as Sheherezade and Sinbad? If they want to cover they are doing Pocahontas character, Tiger Lily would be the first character they would pretend they are doing. This is just my bet, but I don’t see them revisiting Neverland, and I remember Pocahontas was listed on the list of characters people want to see on the show the most and asked Adam and Eddy were pretty excited about the idea. And of course, they would cover every Disney princess on the show by including Pocahontas, except Tiana, but I’m sure Tiana is just a matter of time.
It’s Tiger Lily.
Well, I know she is not (and I hesitate to even suggest, given the attacks I will almost assuredly garner,) but… Odette Annable played Nola Longshadow very well on Banshee…! :)