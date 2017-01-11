Lucifer First Look: Tim DeKay Does 'Terrible Things' in Upcoming Arc

Tim DeKay will have good intentions yet do very, very bad things when he arrives on Fox’s Lucifer.
Seen in the exclusive photo above, the White Collar vet will play Dr. Jacob Carlisle, a brilliant neuroscience professor whose encounter with Lucifer will have deadly ramifications for someone the Devil cares about.
“We’re doing something we haven’t done before, which is we’re having a three-episode procedural arc [launching Jan. 16],” co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich tells TVLine. “So, [in addition to] the mythology and really digging into Lucifer, Chloe and ‘Will They/Won’t They,’ we have one Big Bad guy.”
Not that DeKay’s not-so-good doctor is purely evil.
“We always try to explore duality and the gray area — you don’t have just ‘bad guys’ and ‘good guys.’ And that’s kind of him, basically,” says Modrovich. “He starts doing terrible things, but his intentions aren’t bad. He was faced with making a horrible moral call, in the middle of distress, and now he’s kind of backpedaling from that. But in doing that, he does bad things.”
Lucifer returns from its holiday break on Monday, Jan. 16, though for just three episodes (and then resuming its season on May 1). DeKay first airs Jan. 23.
Want more scoop on Lucifer, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
WTF May first that’s an insane long hiatus after only 3 new episodes
Just about to comment that! What the crap! I blame myself i just marathoned season 1 up to now and am jonesing for new eps so of course this would happen…
Seriously! Why do networks think this is a good idea?? I’d much rather have the entire season run week to week than have all these breaks. I mean, come on. Are they trying to kill shows by getting people disinterested because of the wait?
Amen to that! FOX really doesn’t know how to schedule it’s shows. Lucifer needs to be on a Network that loves it better.
I don’t know what worries me most. “May 1st” or “will they won’t they”. Et tu, Lucifer?
Good first look photo of Tim’s character on the show. Excited to see him on Lucifer!