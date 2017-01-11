Empire Renewed for Season 4

Empire is not falling anytime soon: Fox on Wednesday renewed the hit music soap for an 18-episode fourth season.

The announcement was made at the start of the network’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Fox notes that Empire continues to rank as broadcast TV’s No. 1 drama in the 18-49 demo (a title it has held since its launch).

Lucious, Cookie & Co. return from their winter hiatus on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.