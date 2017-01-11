Empire Renewed for Season 4

Empire is not falling anytime soon: Fox on Wednesday renewed the hit music soap for an 18-episode fourth season.
The announcement was made at the start of the network’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
Fox notes that Empire continues to rank as broadcast TV’s No. 1 drama in the 18-49 demo (a title it has held since its launch).
Lucious, Cookie & Co. return from their winter hiatus on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.
I am SHOCKED!
Of course.
Good for the fans…but I’ve already bailed this season.
pure pulp