TVLine Items: Chris Noth to Unabomber Series, New MacGyver Boss and More

The Good Wife vet Chris Noth will help take down the Unabomber in Discovery Channel’s eight-episode series Manifesto, the network announced Wednesday.

Noth will play Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI who supervised the Unabomber Task Force.

The ensemble also includes Captain America: Civil War‘s Paul Bettany (as Unabomber Ted Kaczynski), Avatar‘s Sam Worthington (as FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald) and Game of Thrones‘ Keisha Castle-Hughes (as Fitz’s street-agent partner, Tabby).

Production on Manifesto kicks off this month, with a premiere slated for later this year.

* MacGyver has added Meredith Eaton (Boston Legal) to its cast in the series-regular role of Matty Webber, the new director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation, CBS announced Wednesday. Eaton — who replaces departing cast member Sandrine Holt — makes her debut in the Jan. 13 installment.

* Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple) will guest-star during Lethal Weapon‘s Feb. 15 episode as Leo Getz, the ambulance-chasing lawyer played by Joe Pesci in the film franchise, EW.com reports.

* Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the limited-series Western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, our sister site Variety reports. No network is attached yet, and no details are available about the plot.

* Season 3 of the globe-spanning food documentary series Chef’s Table will debut Friday, Feb. 17 on Netflix.

  1. Kevin says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    Would be great if Thomas Lennon’s Leo Getz is going to be as funny than Joe Pesci was in the movie version. Wonder if Lethal Weapon has plans to cast the role of Rene Russo’s character.

  2. Dylan says:
    January 11, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    Oh no Lenkov what have you done with female Pete Thornton? I don’t watch MG regularly but it sounds so frustrating.
    I hope she’s not a traitor and next time we’ll see Sarah Adler she’s going to break Patty out of prison to save her from the real mole. Actually I like my idea I’d watch this episode :D

