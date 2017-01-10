ABC's Time After Time: How Hard Is It Being TV's Sixth Time Travel Show?

The producers of Time After Time are Wells aware that when the ABC drama makes its debut, it will be (conservatively speaking) TV’s sixth current series with a time travel element.
That, however, makes things a bit easier, says executive producer Kevin Williamson (The Following), seeing as viewers are just a bit more likely to be familiar with “time ripples,” the Butterfly Effect and such.
“Every time travel show sets their own rules and loopholes, their little Wiggums,” Williamson says. “But I feel like we’ve covered our rules for our show, and we don’t really break them our Season 1. And moving forward, we have a plan for Season 2 that would spin it in a new direction.”
Based on the Karl Alexander novel (and 1979 movie of the same name) and premiering Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c, Time After Time promises “a fantastical cat and mouse adventure through time” when famed science-fiction writer H.G. Wells (played by UnREAL‘s Freddie Stroma) is transported to modern-day Manhattan in pursuit of Jack the Ripper (Revenge‘s Josh Bowman). Once H.G. arrives in New York City, he finds a world he never thought possible… and a young woman, museum curator Jane (Genesis Rodriguez), who captivates him.
As such, Williamson contends that Time After Time — which will travel through time on just four occasions in Season 1 — is “not really a time travel show; we’re more the story of a young H.G. Wells and his adventures in modern-day New York, and how they inspire him to go back and write The Time Machine, The Invisible Man, The Island of Dr. Moreau” — by planting Easter eggs for those novels, as well as War of the Worlds, throughout the first, 12-episode season.
All told — and despite the dark nature of Jack the Ripper’s leanings — “It gets a little wacky,” Williamson says of the series’ tone. “It’s science fiction, a fun, fun show.”
Watch a trailer for ABC’s Time After Time:
The film, starring Malcolm McDowell, is excellent. Would rather re-watch the movie than invest in a TV show remake. Sorry!
She reminds me of the Policewoman (Police Officer?) from Eureka. :)
Lovez me some time travel and strong English accents, so count me in.
btw: wonder if we’ll ever get a time travel show that shows us them testing the machine, testing out the grandfather paradox with insects and other time travel related puzzlements.
I’ll give it a try but Timeless (NBC) seems to be on my watch list.
i loved the movie with McDowell,david warner and mary steenburgen too;but the trailer looks good and kevin williamson has a good track record.plus,TV remakes of movies…lethal weapon,westworld,the excorcist have been good lately
I love Lethal Weapon, I didn’t have high hopes for it but it’s really good. I really enjoyed Williamsons last effort Stalker. It needed some work and could have used tweaking, but it was really suspenseful for a cop procedural.
I’m curious what the other five are. Clearly Timeless on NBC and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the CW. Does Fox’s Making History count (I don’t know if it will debut before or after Time After Time)? What are the others?
Oh, and Twelve Monkeys on Syfy.
1) 12 Monkeys
2) DC Legends
3) Doctor Who
4) Travelers
5) Timeless
6) Dirk Gently
7) Frequency
8) Time After Time
9) Making History * yet to air it will be on FOX
Thank you!
…”conservatively speaking”… But thanks!
Outlander and Flash, too, sometimes.