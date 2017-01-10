ABC's Time After Time: How Hard Is It Being TV's Sixth Time Travel Show?

The producers of Time After Time are Wells aware that when the ABC drama makes its debut, it will be (conservatively speaking) TV’s sixth current series with a time travel element.

That, however, makes things a bit easier, says executive producer Kevin Williamson (The Following), seeing as viewers are just a bit more likely to be familiar with “time ripples,” the Butterfly Effect and such.

“Every time travel show sets their own rules and loopholes, their little Wiggums,” Williamson says. “But I feel like we’ve covered our rules for our show, and we don’t really break them our Season 1. And moving forward, we have a plan for Season 2 that would spin it in a new direction.”

Based on the Karl Alexander novel (and 1979 movie of the same name) and premiering Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c, Time After Time promises “a fantastical cat and mouse adventure through time” when famed science-fiction writer H.G. Wells (played by UnREAL‘s Freddie Stroma) is transported to modern-day Manhattan in pursuit of Jack the Ripper (Revenge‘s Josh Bowman). Once H.G. arrives in New York City, he finds a world he never thought possible… and a young woman, museum curator Jane (Genesis Rodriguez), who captivates him.

As such, Williamson contends that Time After Time — which will travel through time on just four occasions in Season 1 — is “not really a time travel show; we’re more the story of a young H.G. Wells and his adventures in modern-day New York, and how they inspire him to go back and write The Time Machine, The Invisible Man, The Island of Dr. Moreau” — by planting Easter eggs for those novels, as well as War of the Worlds, throughout the first, 12-episode season.

All told — and despite the dark nature of Jack the Ripper’s leanings — “It gets a little wacky,” Williamson says of the series’ tone. “It’s science fiction, a fun, fun show.”

