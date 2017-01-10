The Walking Dead Season 7B First Look: New Characters, Shocking Betrayals and… Oh, Enid, What Have You Done?!?

If there is one thing we know to be absolutely true, it’s that we never, ever want to be the person that The Walking Dead’s Rick & Co. are looking at the way they are Enid in this first of three new photos released Tuesday ahead of the AMC drama’s Season 7B premiere (Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9/8c).

What on earth could Carl’s girlfriend have done? (That look on Sasha’s face alone… priceless!) In addition to the pics, the network also dropped its official synopsis for the back half of the polarizing Season 7, which it says “will focus on preparing for war… to take Negan down once and for all.”

The description also reveals that “we’ll meet new survivors in incredible places [and] see treachery from people we trust.” Could Enid — Little Miss J.S.S. — have actually betrayed Carl and their fellow Alexandrians? Click on the gallery above right to see the new images — they’re the first three —then hit the comments with your hunches and hopes.