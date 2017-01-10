The Fosters Renewed for Season 5

The Fosters will be back for Season 5, which will include the drama’s landmark 100th episode.
Freeform on Tuesday announced that the family series has been renewed for a fifth season, along with Bachelor franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?, which will return for Season 2.
The Fosters returns for Season 4B on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the final season of Switched at Birth. Meanwhile, Happily Ever After? — now titled The Twins: Happily Ever After? — will turn its focus to Bachelor Season 20 standouts Emily and Haley Ferguson and will be back on Monday, March 20, at 9 pm.
In addition to the aforementioned renewals, Freeform has announced that both Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy will return with new episodes on a new night, beginning Monday, March 13.
The cabler has also picked up to series The Bold Type (formerly known as Issues), a new one-hour drama from Parenthood producer Sarah Watson, The series, based on the life of Hearst Magazines’ chief content officer, Joanna Coles, stars Katie Stevens (Faking It), Aisha Dee (Chasing Life) and Melora Hardin (Transparent). It is slated for a summer 2017 debut.
I’m happy by this news because i think The Fosters is a great show.
Yessss! I love The Fosters <3
I started to watch The Fosters only recently and I fell in love. Happy it will be back
Yes! So happy to hear this!
Love the Fosters! So glad the show is renewed!
So glad the Fosters will be back! It is a wonderful show! Heart warming! ! Love is love!!!!
Happy for The Fosters but why movie Baby Daddy and Young & Hungry to a new night?
Love the show. Would like the kids to evolve so that Callie lies less, Brandon makes smarter decisions, Marianna stops stealing Jesus’ medication for whatever reason, Jesus stops getting injured, and Jude gets back together with Connor. Also more Rosie O’Donnell, Annie Potts and Kerr Smith!
Love the show.. although I think season 4 is the weakest so far.. but who knows… maybe the second part of the season will surprise me ;)
Anyway I am glad it got renewed !
Oh wonderful!!!
Such great News. Made my day
Best news of the year :) :)
I love the fosters and I am super excited they are starting season 4b but I live in Canada so I don’t think I get freeform does anyone know if I can and if I can’t how else can I watch the season 4b
I am over the moon that this brilliant show has been renewed for season 5. It is my favourite show at the moment . Love is love . 😄😄😄