The Fosters Renewed for Season 5

The Fosters will be back for Season 5, which will include the drama’s landmark 100th episode.

Freeform on Tuesday announced that the family series has been renewed for a fifth season, along with Bachelor franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?, which will return for Season 2.

The Fosters returns for Season 4B on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the final season of Switched at Birth. Meanwhile, Happily Ever After? — now titled The Twins: Happily Ever After? — will turn its focus to Bachelor Season 20 standouts Emily and Haley Ferguson and will be back on Monday, March 20, at 9 pm.

In addition to the aforementioned renewals, Freeform has announced that both Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy will return with new episodes on a new night, beginning Monday, March 13.

The cabler has also picked up to series The Bold Type (formerly known as Issues), a new one-hour drama from Parenthood producer Sarah Watson, The series, based on the life of Hearst Magazines’ chief content officer, Joanna Coles, stars Katie Stevens (Faking It), Aisha Dee (Chasing Life) and Melora Hardin (Transparent). It is slated for a summer 2017 debut.

Are you psyched for The Fosters renewal? Sound off in the comments!