The Fosters Renewed for Season 5

The Fosters will be back for Season 5, which will include the drama’s landmark 100th episode.

Freeform on Tuesday announced that the family series has been renewed for a fifth season, along with Bachelor franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?, which will return for Season 2.

The Fosters returns for Season 4B on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the final season of Switched at Birth. Meanwhile, Happily Ever After?  now titled The Twins: Happily Ever After? — will turn its focus to Bachelor Season 20 standouts Emily and Haley Ferguson and will be back on Monday, March 20, at 9 pm. 

In addition to the aforementioned renewals, Freeform has announced that both Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy will return with new episodes on a new night, beginning Monday, March 13.

The cabler has also picked up to series The Bold Type (formerly known as Issues), a new one-hour drama from Parenthood producer Sarah Watson, The series, based on the life of Hearst Magazines’ chief content officer, Joanna Coles, stars Katie Stevens (Faking It), Aisha Dee (Chasing Life) and Melora Hardin (Transparent). It is slated for a summer 2017 debut.

14 Comments
  1. Andrew Hass says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:53 AM

    I’m happy by this news because i think The Fosters is a great show.

    Reply
  2. Alec says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:53 AM

    Yessss! I love The Fosters <3

    Reply
  3. Bianca says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    I started to watch The Fosters only recently and I fell in love. Happy it will be back

    Reply
  4. Steven says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    Yes! So happy to hear this!

    Reply
  5. woodspriteg says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:18 AM

    Love the Fosters! So glad the show is renewed!

    Reply
  6. Carol says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    So glad the Fosters will be back! It is a wonderful show! Heart warming! ! Love is love!!!!

    Reply
  7. Cody Drennen says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    Happy for The Fosters but why movie Baby Daddy and Young & Hungry to a new night?

    Reply
  8. MLD says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    Love the show. Would like the kids to evolve so that Callie lies less, Brandon makes smarter decisions, Marianna stops stealing Jesus’ medication for whatever reason, Jesus stops getting injured, and Jude gets back together with Connor. Also more Rosie O’Donnell, Annie Potts and Kerr Smith!

    Reply
  9. matraupach says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    Love the show.. although I think season 4 is the weakest so far.. but who knows… maybe the second part of the season will surprise me ;)

    Anyway I am glad it got renewed !

    Reply
  10. Anne says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    Oh wonderful!!!

    Reply
  11. MSAF says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    Such great News. Made my day

    Reply
  12. Me says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    Best news of the year :) :)

    Reply
  13. Samantha says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    I love the fosters and I am super excited they are starting season 4b but I live in Canada so I don’t think I get freeform does anyone know if I can and if I can’t how else can I watch the season 4b

    Reply
  14. Sheena O Keeffe says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    I am over the moon that this brilliant show has been renewed for season 5. It is my favourite show at the moment . Love is love . 😄😄😄

    Reply
