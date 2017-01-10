The Catch Morphing Into an 'Adult Scooby-Doo Sex Farce' In Season 2

OK, here’s The Catch: Things are about to get a lot sillier.
After “sort of finding” itself tonally in its first season, the ABC caper will embrace its lighter side in Season 2, exec producer Allan Heinberg told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, before adding, “The show really is a romantic comedy at its heart and we embraced it.”
To that end, a fundamental element of the series — the cases of the week — have been overhauled. “I was realizing that these cases were not allowing me to spend as much time getting to know the characters as I really wanted to, and they were crowding out some of the soap [opera] I wanted to do,” Heinberg explained. What’s more, the EP noted that leads Mirielle Enos and Peter Krause “would see all the fun that was happening on the con-artist side of the show, and they would say, ‘Why can’t we do that? I want to do that.'”
As a result, “I made a promise this year that would just get rid of all that stuff in Season 2 and only have [Anderson-Vaughan Investigations] cases that actually ended up exploring their lives, their backstories and their relationships, so there are no wasted moments on the show.”
Later, Krause characterized the quasi-Season 2 reboot thusly: “It’s an adult Scooby-Doo sex farce.”
The Catch returns on Thursday, March 9 at 10/9c.
So basically the last hail Mary to try save what was an utter dissappointment in season one. I’m not convinced that it’ll get better as i didn’t even get to the season finale. It was undermining people’s intelligence and the poor ratings spoke the same language.
Cancel it already.
Still doesnt sound good…
Everyone involved behind the scenes of this show should be ashamed of what they did to it. Shonda & co. basically stole it from its original creators and turned it into some unwatchable mess, and instead of backtracking their mistakes they’re diving further into what made it terrible in the first place. Count me out.
Can’t wait for the new season. This show is incredible hot, sexy and entertaining.
Never heard of this show.
Isn’t this the third time they’ve “fixed” this show?
I’m totally okay with this. I was much more interested in Alice and Ben’s romance than any of the case of the week storylines in season 1. I can’t wait to see how season 2 plays out now that they’re officially together and on the same team!
So it’s now Moonlighting?
Jeez, it was only the cases that kept me interested! Enos and Krause have zero chemistry and Krause looked constipated for most the show! Only Sonya Walger and John Sim livened up a pretty awful show. Looks like one to check out of….
ABC wasted / continues to waste money on this drivel but couldn’t find enough dollars to pay Stana Katic and Tamala Jones? And keep Castle on the air? No wonder they are in 4th place.
There is only so much story to tell about the core characters on these shows. You need the procedural part to keep it going.
The show never had a chance once they cast Peter Krause. The role requires someone who is an absolute panty dropper…and he isn’t it.
YeeeeeeeeeessssssSSSS ! I LOVE this show. I CAN’T wait.
The promo looks amazing. So Ben and Rhys are working off possible jail time by helping the FBI take down even worse criminals then the two of them.
I wonder if Anderson | Vaughan ( Alice, Valerie, Danny, & Sophie ) Investigations are apart of their ‘crew’ as well.
Obviously Agents Jules Dao and Justine Diaz ( Gina Torres ! ) are their ‘handlers.
Wow, April Fool’s Day came early this year.
Adult Scooby Doo….. that alone shows this new season will be an awful mess. Adult Scooby Doo? I’ll hate to see that Scooby Snacks!!