The Catch Morphing Into an 'Adult Scooby-Doo Sex Farce' In Season 2

OK, here’s The Catch: Things are about to get a lot sillier.

After “sort of finding” itself tonally in its first season, the ABC caper will embrace its lighter side in Season 2, exec producer Allan Heinberg told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, before adding, “The show really is a romantic comedy at its heart and we embraced it.”

To that end, a fundamental element of the series — the cases of the week — have been overhauled. “I was realizing that these cases were not allowing me to spend as much time getting to know the characters as I really wanted to, and they were crowding out some of the soap [opera] I wanted to do,” Heinberg explained. What’s more, the EP noted that leads Mirielle Enos and Peter Krause “would see all the fun that was happening on the con-artist side of the show, and they would say, ‘Why can’t we do that? I want to do that.'”

As a result, “I made a promise this year that would just get rid of all that stuff in Season 2 and only have [Anderson-Vaughan Investigations] cases that actually ended up exploring their lives, their backstories and their relationships, so there are no wasted moments on the show.”

Later, Krause characterized the quasi-Season 2 reboot thusly: “It’s an adult Scooby-Doo sex farce.”

The Catch returns on Thursday, March 9 at 10/9c.