THE CATCH - "Pilot" - Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos) is LA's top private investigator - and the one woman you don't want to mess with. But when her fiancé (Peter Krause) cons her out of millions and disappears, Alice goes on a private mission for payback. No matter where it leads or the secrets she must keep along the way, Alice will stop at nothing to catch her man. From the producers of "Scandal," "Greys Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch" is a one-hour drama starring Mireille Enos, Peter Krause, Alimi Ballard, Jay Hayden, Jacky Ido, Rose Rollins, Elvy Yost and Sonya Walger. It is executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Allan Heinberg and Julie Anne Robinson. "The Catch" premieres Thursday, March 24, 2016 at 10pm ET/PT on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) MIREILLE ENOS, PETER KRAUSE

The Catch Morphing Into an 'Adult Scooby-Doo Sex Farce' In Season 2

OK, here’s The Catch: Things are about to get a lot sillier.

After “sort of finding” itself tonally in its first season, the ABC caper will embrace its lighter side in Season 2, exec producer Allan Heinberg told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, before adding, “The show really is a romantic comedy at its heart and we embraced it.”

To that end, a fundamental element of the series — the cases of the week — have been overhauled. “I was realizing that these cases were not allowing me to spend as much time getting to know the characters as I really wanted to, and they were crowding out some of the soap [opera] I wanted to do,” Heinberg explained. What’s more, the EP noted that leads Mirielle Enos and Peter Krause “would see all the fun that was happening on the con-artist side of the show, and they would say, ‘Why can’t we do that? I want to do that.'” 

As a result, “I made a promise this year that would just get rid of all that stuff in Season 2 and only have [Anderson-Vaughan Investigations] cases that actually ended up exploring their lives, their backstories and their relationships, so there are no wasted moments on the show.”

Later, Krause characterized the quasi-Season 2 reboot thusly: “It’s an adult Scooby-Doo sex farce.”

The Catch returns on Thursday, March 9 at 10/9c.

15 Comments
  1. sam says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:04 PM

    So basically the last hail Mary to try save what was an utter dissappointment in season one. I’m not convinced that it’ll get better as i didn’t even get to the season finale. It was undermining people’s intelligence and the poor ratings spoke the same language.

    Cancel it already.

    Reply
  2. Kyle says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:08 PM

    Still doesnt sound good…

    Reply
  3. Jon says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:14 PM

    Everyone involved behind the scenes of this show should be ashamed of what they did to it. Shonda & co. basically stole it from its original creators and turned it into some unwatchable mess, and instead of backtracking their mistakes they’re diving further into what made it terrible in the first place. Count me out.

    Reply
  4. George H. says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:22 PM

    Never heard of this show.

    Reply
  5. KLS says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:25 PM

    Isn’t this the third time they’ve “fixed” this show?

    Reply
  6. Matt C. says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:36 PM

    I’m totally okay with this. I was much more interested in Alice and Ben’s romance than any of the case of the week storylines in season 1. I can’t wait to see how season 2 plays out now that they’re officially together and on the same team!

    Reply
  7. CM says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:47 PM

    So it’s now Moonlighting?

    Reply
  8. cogrady53 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 6:18 PM

    Jeez, it was only the cases that kept me interested! Enos and Krause have zero chemistry and Krause looked constipated for most the show! Only Sonya Walger and John Sim livened up a pretty awful show. Looks like one to check out of….

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    January 10, 2017 at 6:24 PM

    ABC wasted / continues to waste money on this drivel but couldn’t find enough dollars to pay Stana Katic and Tamala Jones? And keep Castle on the air? No wonder they are in 4th place.

    Reply
  10. Lisa Echerd says:
    January 10, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    There is only so much story to tell about the core characters on these shows. You need the procedural part to keep it going.

    Reply
  11. BlittleU says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    The show never had a chance once they cast Peter Krause. The role requires someone who is an absolute panty dropper…and he isn’t it.

    Reply
  12. "A" says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:32 PM

    YeeeeeeeeeessssssSSSS ! I LOVE this show. I CAN’T wait.

    The promo looks amazing. So Ben and Rhys are working off possible jail time by helping the FBI take down even worse criminals then the two of them.

    I wonder if Anderson | Vaughan ( Alice, Valerie, Danny, & Sophie ) Investigations are apart of their ‘crew’ as well.

    Obviously Agents Jules Dao and Justine Diaz ( Gina Torres ! ) are their ‘handlers.

    Reply
  13. herman1959 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:25 PM

    Wow, April Fool’s Day came early this year.

    Reply
  14. bigdede says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:30 PM

    Adult Scooby Doo….. that alone shows this new season will be an awful mess. Adult Scooby Doo? I’ll hate to see that Scooby Snacks!!

    Reply
See More Comments
 