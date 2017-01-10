Saturday Night Live: Aziz Ansari to Host

Finally, a TV star will be front-and-center in Studio 8H again!
Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari will host the Jan. 21 Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Tuesday.
The Parks and Recreation alum will be joined by musical guest Big Sean.
The sketch-comedy series’ choice of Emmy winner Ansari as host is notable in that — as TVLine’s Michael Ausiello recently pointed out — it bucks SNL‘s recent trend of choosing movie or sports stars over TV actors to serve as host. Of the more than 100 people who have hosted since the 2011-12 season, a scant few — including Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage and Scandal‘s Kerry Washington — have been small-screen actors.
The Not Ready for Primetime Players return from winter break on Jan. 14, when Season 42 resumes with Rogue One lead Felicity Jones as host. Country singer Sturgill Simpson will serve as the musical guest.
Looking forward to seeing Ansari mix it up on SNL? Hit the comments and let us know.
Yes! I love this guy.
Sturgill Simpson as musical guest for Felicity Jones? That will be just about the first time since Bruce Springsteen was Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s musical guest that I’ll watch the musical performances.
Interesting to see the majority of First Time hosts so far this season.
Does anyone know the breakdown for the episodes for the rest of the season? Are there only 2 for January?
Hope SNL should booked more TV stars to host the show.
YES!!!! Love Aziz!!!!
best news I’ve heard this year.
I was sure he was going to have some movie to promote. I’m glad SNL is listening!
SNL should get Donald Glover was host and musical guest.
Great news! Happy Aziz will be the guest host for the show later this month! Can’t wait to watch his episode of the show!
I hope they get Nasim Pedrad to return for a skit with Aziz.