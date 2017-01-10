Saturday Night Live: Aziz Ansari to Host

Finally, a TV star will be front-and-center in Studio 8H again!

Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari will host the Jan. 21 Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Tuesday.

RELATEDSNL‘s Anti-TV Host Bias: Insiders Try to Explain the Inexplicable

The Parks and Recreation alum will be joined by musical guest Big Sean.

The sketch-comedy series’ choice of Emmy winner Ansari as host is notable in that — as TVLine’s Michael Ausiello recently pointed out — it bucks SNL‘s recent trend of choosing movie or sports stars over TV actors to serve as host. Of the more than 100 people who have hosted since the 2011-12 season, a scant few — including Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage and Scandal‘s Kerry Washington — have been small-screen actors.

PHOTOSSaturday Night Live: The 10 Best Sketches of Season 42 (So Far)

The Not Ready for Primetime Players return from winter break on Jan. 14, when Season 42 resumes with Rogue One lead Felicity Jones as host. Country singer Sturgill Simpson will serve as the musical guest.

Looking forward to seeing Ansari mix it up on SNL? Hit the comments and let us know.