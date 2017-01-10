Saturday Night Live Aziz Ansari Host Season 42
Courtesy of Netflix

Saturday Night Live: Aziz Ansari to Host

By /

Finally, a TV star will be front-and-center in Studio 8H again!

Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari will host the Jan. 21 Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Tuesday.

RELATEDSNL‘s Anti-TV Host Bias: Insiders Try to Explain the Inexplicable

The Parks and Recreation alum will be joined by musical guest Big Sean.

The sketch-comedy series’ choice of Emmy winner Ansari as host is notable in that — as TVLine’s Michael Ausiello recently pointed out — it bucks SNL‘s recent trend of choosing movie or sports stars over TV actors to serve as host. Of the more than 100 people who have hosted since the 2011-12 season, a scant few — including Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage and Scandal‘s Kerry Washington — have been small-screen actors.

PHOTOSSaturday Night Live: The 10 Best Sketches of Season 42 (So Far)

The Not Ready for Primetime Players return from winter break on Jan. 14, when Season 42 resumes with Rogue One lead Felicity Jones as host. Country singer Sturgill Simpson will serve as the musical guest.

Looking forward to seeing Ansari mix it up on SNL? Hit the comments and let us know.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. herman1959 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:22 AM

    Yes! I love this guy.

    Reply
  2. Tom says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:30 AM

    Sturgill Simpson as musical guest for Felicity Jones? That will be just about the first time since Bruce Springsteen was Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s musical guest that I’ll watch the musical performances.

    Reply
  3. Philip says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    Interesting to see the majority of First Time hosts so far this season.

    Does anyone know the breakdown for the episodes for the rest of the season? Are there only 2 for January?

    Reply
  4. Kevin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:39 AM

    Hope SNL should booked more TV stars to host the show.

    Reply
  5. BrookeBS says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    YES!!!! Love Aziz!!!!

    Reply
  6. Rita says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:53 AM

    best news I’ve heard this year.

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    I was sure he was going to have some movie to promote. I’m glad SNL is listening!

    Reply
  8. SG says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    SNL should get Donald Glover was host and musical guest.

    Reply
  9. Joey Padron says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Great news! Happy Aziz will be the guest host for the show later this month! Can’t wait to watch his episode of the show!

    Reply
  10. T.W.S.S. says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:22 PM

    I hope they get Nasim Pedrad to return for a skit with Aziz.

    Reply
See More Comments
 