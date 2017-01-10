ABC Orders Reba McEntire Southern Cop Drama Pilot From Marc Cherry

Reba McEntire is eyeing a return to ABC — and this time, she’s packing heat.
The network has given its first pilot order of the 2017–2018 season to Marc Cherry‘s untitled drama about a southern sheriff (McEntire) who teams up with a Middle Eastern FBI agent to fight “horrific” crimes in small-town Kentucky.
No, really, it’s happening. Here’s the official logline in all its southern-fried glory:
Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, Kentucky, finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this southern gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.
“I am thrilled to be coming back home to ABC,” Cherry said in a statement. “What makes it all the sweeter is Reba McEntire is coming with me. And we can’t wait to share with our fans this wonderful Southern Gothic soap opera we’ve been cooking up for them.”
In addition to Desperate Housewives, which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2012, Cherry also created Devious Maids, which wrapped its four-season run on Lifetime last year. Cherry will executive-produce this new project, along with McEntire, Sabrina Wind, Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel.
McEntire also has a brief history with ABC, having starred in the short-lived comedy Malibu Country (2012–2013).
Your thoughts on this potential (and potentially wonderful) new drama? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Hopefully ABC will recognize Reba’s draw and let her do her thing without unwarranted interference. Malibu Country never should have been cancelled and ABC has not matched its numbers on friday since
I so agree, it would have made some wonderful syndication money by now if they had continued it, it was a charming sitcom that needed more time to grow. It was by far the most compatible show for Last Man Standing, which continues to thrive and continues to capture new viewers through its syndicated airings.
But I’m all up for some Reba and Cherry!
I agree with this as I just started watching random episodes of LMS.
Wish I could get excited by this but sadly, Marc Cherry is cut from the same cloth as Ryan Murphy in that camp takes priority over craft – look at the later, unfortunate years of DH.
Yeah I loved all of DH. And Devious Maids. I think anytime a series last for such a long time quality can diminish.
But sometimes camp is craft. It’s just not your thing.
Absolutely agree. Camp, when done well, can be masterful (e.g. John Waters) but it needs to tell a story, not override it.
I find Cherry’s brand of camp far more palatable than Murphy’s, though. This isn’t my sort of show, but hopefully it finds an audience.
I will always watch Reba!!!
Hopefully they can get Melissa Peterman away from “Baby Daddy” to play Reba’s deputy.
Have liked her acting, canNot! stand her singing. I will check it out and see how she does with serious instead of comedy.
With the way A(already)B(been)C(canceled) exec’s do things, it will get no support fom the network and moved around enough so no audience can find it and if it doesn’t show high ratings the first 2 weeks they will pull it. Congrats ABC you done it again