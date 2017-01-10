ABC Orders Reba McEntire Southern Cop Drama Pilot From Marc Cherry

Reba McEntire is eyeing a return to ABC — and this time, she’s packing heat.

The network has given its first pilot order of the 2017–2018 season to Marc Cherry‘s untitled drama about a southern sheriff (McEntire) who teams up with a Middle Eastern FBI agent to fight “horrific” crimes in small-town Kentucky.

No, really, it’s happening. Here’s the official logline in all its southern-fried glory:

Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, Kentucky, finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this southern gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.

“I am thrilled to be coming back home to ABC,” Cherry said in a statement. “What makes it all the sweeter is Reba McEntire is coming with me. And we can’t wait to share with our fans this wonderful Southern Gothic soap opera we’ve been cooking up for them.”

In addition to Desperate Housewives, which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2012, Cherry also created Devious Maids, which wrapped its four-season run on Lifetime last year. Cherry will executive-produce this new project, along with McEntire, Sabrina Wind, Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel.

McEntire also has a brief history with ABC, having starred in the short-lived comedy Malibu Country (2012–2013).

Your thoughts on this potential (and potentially wonderful) new drama? Drop ’em in a comment below.