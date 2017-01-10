Reba McEntire ABC Pilot
Shutterstock

ABC Orders Reba McEntire Southern Cop Drama Pilot From Marc Cherry

By /

Reba McEntire is eyeing a return to ABC — and this time, she’s packing heat.

The network has given its first pilot order of the 2017–2018 season to Marc Cherry‘s untitled drama about a southern sheriff (McEntire) who teams up with a Middle Eastern FBI agent to fight “horrific” crimes in small-town Kentucky.

RELATEDFelicity Huffman-Courtney B. Vance Comedy Snags ABC Pilot Order

No, really, it’s happening. Here’s the official logline in all its southern-fried glory:

Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, Kentucky, finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this southern gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.


“I am thrilled to be coming back home to ABC,” Cherry said in a statement. “What makes it all the sweeter is Reba McEntire is coming with me. And we can’t wait to share with our fans this wonderful Southern Gothic soap opera we’ve been cooking up for them.”

RELATEDDevious Maids EP Breaks Down Biggest Series Finale Twists, Talks Season 5 Mystery

In addition to Desperate Housewives, which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2012, Cherry also created Devious Maids, which wrapped its four-season run on Lifetime last year. Cherry will executive-produce this new project, along with McEntire, Sabrina Wind, Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel.

McEntire also has a brief history with ABC, having starred in the short-lived comedy Malibu Country (2012–2013).

Your thoughts on this potential (and potentially wonderful) new drama? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

12 Comments
  1. Boiler says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:04 AM

    Hopefully ABC will recognize Reba’s draw and let her do her thing without unwarranted interference. Malibu Country never should have been cancelled and ABC has not matched its numbers on friday since

    Reply
    • Spandex says:
      January 10, 2017 at 8:19 AM

      I so agree, it would have made some wonderful syndication money by now if they had continued it, it was a charming sitcom that needed more time to grow. It was by far the most compatible show for Last Man Standing, which continues to thrive and continues to capture new viewers through its syndicated airings.

      But I’m all up for some Reba and Cherry!

      Reply
  2. Eran says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:27 AM

    Wish I could get excited by this but sadly, Marc Cherry is cut from the same cloth as Ryan Murphy in that camp takes priority over craft – look at the later, unfortunate years of DH.

    Reply
  3. Cas says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    I will always watch Reba!!!

    Reply
  4. ToyCannon says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    Hopefully they can get Melissa Peterman away from “Baby Daddy” to play Reba’s deputy.

    Reply
  5. notfeelingencouraged says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    Have liked her acting, canNot! stand her singing. I will check it out and see how she does with serious instead of comedy.

    Reply
  6. Louise says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    With the way A(already)B(been)C(canceled) exec’s do things, it will get no support fom the network and moved around enough so no audience can find it and if it doesn’t show high ratings the first 2 weeks they will pull it. Congrats ABC you done it again

    Reply
See More Comments
 