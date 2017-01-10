Pretty Little Liars Scoop: A Time Jump, a Musical Number… and a Reunion?

The Pretty Little Liars kicked off their farewell tour at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday — but maybe it’s not goodbye forever?

“I think we live in this fabulous world where there are so many ways to revisit characters and worlds,” executive producer I. Marlene King said of a potential reunion after the Freeform drama airs its final 10 episodes later this year. “I feel like we’ll find a way to bring these characters and this world back together at some point in time. I don’t think it will be in two years, but at some point in time, I hope so.”

Read on for seven juicy teasers about PLL‘s swan song:

* The last season is about a board game created by A, which the Liars are forced to play. “The stakes are incredibly high,” King shared.

* ‘Shippers, we’ve got some potentially good news: “The couples who are meant to be together will find their way back together,” King said. However, “there are some surprises” along the way, EP Oliver Goldstick added.

* “There will be a one-year time jump before [the show] ends,” King revealed.

* One of the final episodes will feature a musical number, allowing the show to utilize the cast’s singing talents.

* The series has yet to catch up with the flash-forward of Alison as a teacher, but that reveal “comes into play in the last ten [episodes],” EP Joseph Dougherty teased. “We really do get back to it.”

* Speaking about Alison’s potential redemption arc, Goldstick noted that a lot is revealed about the DiLaurentis family, which makes her actions more “comprehensible,” if not exactly forgivable.

* Star Shay Mitchell promised that fans will get “every single answer, except for how the moms got out of the basement.” Chimed in King: “But it is discussed.”

Pretty Little Liars‘ final season will resume Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.