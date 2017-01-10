Once Upon a Time Return Date
ABC Sets Midseason Premieres for Once Upon a Time, American Crime, The Catch, Dirty Dancing Redo and Others

ABC has announced an exact return date for Once Upon a Time, as well as set premieres for Season 2 of The Catch, Season 3 of the acclaimed American Crime and its Dirty Dancing remake.

Also getting debut dates is the Jenna Elfman-fronted, half-CGI sitcom Imaginary Mary, the time-travel drama Time After Time and the powerful, four-night miniseries When We Rise. The comedy Downward Dog will premiere in summer.

As previously announced, ABC’s #TGIT lineup was postponed a week, due to the scheduling of a pre-inauguration special airing Thursday, Jan. 19.

Thursday, Jan. 26
8 pm Grey’s Anatomy
9 pm Scandal Season 6
10 pm How to Get Away with Murder

Monday, Feb. 27
9 pm When We Rise miniseries (airs nightly through Thursday, March 2)

Sunday March 5
8 pm Once Upon a Time returns
9 pm Time After Time (Two-hour premiere)

Wednesday, March 8
10 pm Designated Survivor returns

Thursday, March 9
10 pm The Catch Season 2

Sunday, March 12
9 pm Time After Time (time-slot premiere)
10 pm American Crime Season 3

Wednesday, March 29
8:30 pm Imaginary Mary (sneak preview)

Tuesday, April 4
9:30 Imaginary Mary (time-slot premiere)

Wednesday, May 24
8 pm Dirty Dancing (three hours)

