Joseph Fiennes Michael Jackson
Courtesy of Sky Arts

Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Look Revealed in Trailer for UK's Urban Myths

By /

Controversy erupted last year when it was announced that white actor Joseph Fiennes would be playing Michael Jackson in a TV production for the UK’s Sky Arts. Now, almost a full year later, we have a visual aid to accompany that outrage.

VIDEOSThe Good Fight: Watch Full-Length, NSFW Trailer Now

The trailer for Urban Myths hit YouTube on Tuesday, giving us our first look at Fiennes in the role of Jackson (circa 2001), opposite Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando. A 2011 Vanity Fair article alleged that Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando road-tripped to Ohio shortly after the 9/11 attacks, an event now being recreated as part of Urban Myths:

The trailer also reveals several other famous faces slipping into historical roles, including Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Adolf Hitler and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter films) as “Hitler’s friend” — though something tells us Fiennes’ haunting performance as Jackson will garner the most attention.

Discussing the controversy with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, Fiennes said, “[Jackson] definitely had an issue, a pigmentation issue, and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color.” Fiennes also insisted that his portrayal is “not in any way malicious. It’s actually endearing.”

Hit PLAY on the Urban Myths trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. John036 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:54 PM

    to quote chanel oberlin: ‘what fresh (idk if h-e-double-hockey-sticks is okay) is this’

    Reply
  2. Drb999 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    What?!? That looks awful. It’s effing hellacious.

    Reply
  3. auntiemm says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:08 PM

    He looks like Gerard Depardieu.

    Reply
  4. DL says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    Nothing about this sounds good.

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    This looks horrid.

    Reply
  6. chellemabelle says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    What the frak is this?
    And how the fork do we erase this from memory?

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:38 PM

    Stockard Channing?! WHY?!?

    Reply
  8. Suz says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:44 PM

    This looks like such a train wreck! I hope they show it in the US.

    Reply
See More Comments
 