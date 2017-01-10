Beyond Renewed for Season 2

What lies beyond is another season.

Freeform has renewed the supernatural drama Beyond for Season 2.

Network president Tom Ascheim surprised the series’ cast and producers with the news on stage during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel on Tuesday.

“Our goal for launching Beyond was to give the audience outstanding content in the way they want to watch it,” Ascheim said in a statement. “The response has far exceeded our greatest expectations, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and we can’t wait to bring more Beyond to its growing fan base.”

Following Beyond‘s televised premiere, Freeform made the entire first season available to binge online, resulting in 7 million digital views in its first week, the network notes.

Beyond airs Mondays at 9/8c.