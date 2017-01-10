Beyond Renewed for Season 2

What lies beyond is another season.
Freeform has renewed the supernatural drama Beyond for Season 2.
Network president Tom Ascheim surprised the series’ cast and producers with the news on stage during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel on Tuesday.
“Our goal for launching Beyond was to give the audience outstanding content in the way they want to watch it,” Ascheim said in a statement. “The response has far exceeded our greatest expectations, both quantitatively and qualitatively, and we can’t wait to bring more Beyond to its growing fan base.”
Following Beyond‘s televised premiere, Freeform made the entire first season available to binge online, resulting in 7 million digital views in its first week, the network notes.
Beyond airs Mondays at 9/8c.
Yess! Hope they release the full second season as well. I enjoyed binge watching the first.
That’s good because I have lots of questions and some of those leave offs were intriguing (oddly less the realm’s issues and more who was he hearing on the walkie-talkie if not Kevin and what actually is the Man in the Yellow Jacket’s deal, I’m currently rewatching but I am not clear on what Arthur’s deal was other than knowing Holden and Charlie might agree but he thinks he dealt with it and she wants more revenge).