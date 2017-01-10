Arrow EPs Talk Laurel Promo, Planting of 'Seed' and Black Canary's Return

Argue, if you will, that “everybody knew!” how Arrow was bringing back original cast member Katie Cassidy, as seen at the close of the winter finale. The fact remains that the promo for the CW drama’s midseason return (airing Wednesday, Jan. 25) reveals a bit too much to Joe Viewer (versus Sammy Spoilerholic) about how exactly it is that Oliver is seeing dearly departed Laurel Lance alive in the Arrowcave.
Because make no mistake, Arrow‘s showrunners — who, as with the bosses of most TV series, have no hand in creating promos — would have preferred that secret (which we won’t regurgitate here) to have been kept a few weeks longer.
Following his appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour (for The CW’s “Behind The Heroes” VFX discussion/demonstration), Arrow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim was asked about the aforementioned overshare. “Without commenting on the promo, which I have nothing to do with…,” he diplomatically responded, “[and] without commenting on the spoiler, I would say that the episode ends with laying a very specific seed, with a very specific game plan on our part that we hope to see come to fruition.”
RELATED Arrow’s Oliver/Susan: What Is (and Isn’t) Happening Between Them
Whatever the circumstances of Laurel’s seeming resurrection, seeing her familiar face back in the Arrowcave has bolstered talk that a Black Canary will return to Green Arrow’s crimefighting side.
Asked if a Canary might suit up as soon as by Season 5’s end, co-showrunner Wendy Mericle told TVLine, “There’s definitely a possibility.”
The EP went on to note, “Look, it’s hard to do a show about Green Arrow without having a Black Canary. I don’t know if it will happen this season or when, but… we are going to be true to origins in the DC universe, and she’s always going to be there.”
Are you ready for Team Arrow to again have a Black Canary?
Anybody else nervous they said A Black Canary instead of The Black Canary?
as far as I’m concerned, Katie Cassidy is ONLY a Black Canary.
You had Black Canary which you then killed to push Olicity, so trying to backtrack with A black canary clone is not going to work at all. But good luck
This doesn’t make sense to me. Olicity were a thing long before BC was killed off. Olicity was pushed two seasons before Laurel died. Come on now.
Right? They were going to get married when Laurel was still kicking. What a tired argument, LOL.
I know, I’m just confused by that logic. They can hate Olicity all they want but at least make sense in arguments, please.
This was exactly my thought. To have the nerve to say they would “be true to origins in the DC universe” after what they did last season is outrageous. They greatly underestimated the number of comic fans that were watching this show hoping they would eventually course correct who like myself gave up and stopped watching the show. They were obviously not expecting that backlash and now they are scrambling to fix it.
Please if you’re talking numbers, at least do your research. Currently, there’s 40-50k Green Arrow readers. That’s insignificant to a tv show with 3 millions viewers in the US alone. Different medium, different audience. The rebirth edition of GA dropped by 50% in less than 6 months. That’s not a lead you should follow… If you want an explanation for this, think Geoff Jones. This is a crowd that doesn’t care about Laurel, the character from the tv show. They are about the comics counterpart, like most people who participated in this backlash you speak of.
Black Canary 3.0 is a go!
NOW you care about Black canary?! Before it was Black canary is expendable. It’s not a comic book. We can change things etc. But after the HUGE backlash they are now praising Black Canary.
Here is the thing. Dinah laurel Lance is Black Canary. That is who we were upset you killed. Stop acting as if her name sake is something you can give to any random person.
They seriously don’t understand the backlash was over Laurel!!! Her being Black Canary was only part of it!
The original Black Canary was Dinah Drake, who married Larry Lance, and later Oliver Queen after Lance died.
It was only after the 1983 reboot that the Black Canary became the mother/daughter characters of Dinah Drake Lance and her daughter Dinah Laurel Lance who has the metagene for the Canary Cry. It’s the latter who gets into a relationship with Oliver Queen after divorcing her first husband.
–
If they give the metagene for the Canary Cry to this new character, maybe because Star Labs blew up, it continues the continuity of the Black Canary. Somewhat, anyway.
Boy bye!
Like I said dianah Laurel Lance is the black canary. Not Tina, not random chick 1 2 or 3.
All this is, is more disrespect to the comic book community and Katie Cassidy herself
Yep preach! They were too lazy to give Laurel the cry, though it would have been super easy with the premiere of the Flash and a number of different ways but now they can for their newbie? They can keep it.
Wow. I was never a big fan of Laurel, I think they made many missteps with casting and character writing over the seasons but yikes if they’re gonna try BC not being Laurel. This just makes me think those rumours about them wanting rid of Katie Cassidy have some truth. If they wanted a BC on the show, why not keep Laurel’s version? Curious!
Yeah I don’t get it either. I couldn’t stand Laurel, but I’m not really understanding why they killed her off if they’re just going to bring on a new one. On the bright side, this new version, if rumors are true, seems like she might be much truer to the comics version, despite the name, instead of the CW-fied Rachel Dawes that Laurel was. Personally I’d have preferred they give the BC name to Sara, but I suppose if they think they need a BC on Arrow, I’d prefer Sara staying on her own show and leading her own team like a badass instead of playing second fiddle to Oliver.
I didn’t hate Laurel but I wasn’t a big fan either. Most of the time she was just there. I preferred Sara as BC anyway. I don’t know why she can’t be BC actually. The Canary was her mantle first and Sara is badass.
It still supports my theory that she is right this instant the Black Siren, and she is clearly here for destructive purposes, but she has a redemption arc where by the end of the season, if not the new page for the new season, she is able to, with everyone’s blessing, adopt the Black Canary moniker. My thought has been that Prometheus managed to spring her from Iron Heights, and she’s there, sure for destruction, but with observing Oliver and the new recruits and how they are more hardline than the Flash crew, and then maybe having some sympathy (because we don’t know the Black Siren’s back story) for Felicity and is able to guide her through her dark arc, she becomes the secret weapon against Prometheus. Sort of a triple agent at that point. And this will allow Katie Cassidy to play a more fun and less tragic version of Laurel, which might help turn Oliver into a more quippy version of himself in the field. They will be partners, but I doubt romance is in the cards because you still have the basic chemistry issue and that it hasn’t super diminished between him and Felicity.
So Tina really is BC 3.0 complete with a canary cry and best fighting skills that Oliver’s ever seen lol. They killed off Katie’s DLL just to replace the character with a better version that’ll most likely be more in line with the comic version :/
LOL people seem to get off in a weird way on quoting that casting side from a zillion years ago. like it is “gospel.” keep reaching.
There have been a number of times in the Green Arrow history, including the New 52 reboot when the Green Arrow and Black Canary didn’t even know each other but if DC feels that a Black Canary is necessary, good luck to her.
New 52 is another example of how Green Arrow does not work quite well without the Black Canary. So much so that the writers corrected that in Rebirth.
How’s that 50k drop feel? Free Dinah from Ollie, for heaven’s sake…
How’s that lowest rated D.C. Show on CW feel?
Still tied for third place on the network.
Cool, another mask in a sea of masks. Another new character in a sea of new characters. More time spent developing someone to take the place of a person they killed off for…whatever reason, I guess?
And now they’re staying true to the origin of comics when before they were telling their own story. I’m guessing this new Tina person will be suited up and Black Canary-ed within a couple of eps of her arrival.
Arrow is the only show where the EPs talking about it actually make me want to NOT watch it.
Here’s a simpler explanation of what’s happening. Big bosses don’t care about Laurel as a character under the mask or they would have undone her death by now but they do care about a black canary because comics. There’s been a change in the dctv seat before season 5 if that guides my reasoning… So, we’re stuck with canary 3.0. even if it makes no sense whatsoever.
Sad thing is, the arrow fandom has two “factions” and none of them will welcome Tina.
Yesss, bring back Laurel aka Black Canary!
Arrow have messed up with black canary so far, who even trusts them to get it right this time. Leave it to the movies now. (I’d like to note that they did season one without a BC and comic ‘canon’ fans liked that)
So Dinah, sorry Tina, will be BC 3.0. How many strikes before you’re out? They had two versions of the character. Couldn’t they have tried to make one of those work?
For years they didn’t want proud to be different from the comics, but now it’s “hard” to do the show without Black Canary? The amount of backtracking after the mistake of killing off Laurel Lance has been amazingly hilarious.
‘they were proud’
They aren’t really backtracking if they’re bringing in someone else to be the Black Canary, and it seems that they are.
A Black Canary has been a constant on this show since season 2.
She seems so important to them in theory but the truth is in the pudding, they’ve replaced her twice by now. Maybe not much of a constant, just a name among many in a comic book show where she never was the title character.
Considering they introduced the Canary mantle with Sara and had Evelyn in the BC costume minutes after Laurel died, I wouldn’t be surprised if they replaced THE Black Canary with A Jane Nobody Canary. I will be disgusted, though, as the show continues to dismiss Dinah Laurel Lance.
They can just keep their cheap version of Walmart Canary 2.0 with either Tina or Fefe. Along with their Batman 2.0 wanna be show.
It’s gross how much disrespect they have shown the character of Dinah Laurel Lance, who to many is the one and only Black Canary maybe you could get away with Dinah Drake Lance. With Black Siren running around why in the world would you even consider those two your best options?
Let me not get into the long list of reasons this hack team gave last year for Laurel dying to then retcon every single one of them this season. Too many masks, new people on team. Black Canary’s arc has come to an end, nope we need her now. DA stories are too hard to write and tell, replace her with a man and have him be a crime fighter.
MG and WM have been hacks for years and I for one can’t wait till they are roasted again for this.
With Black Siren running around why in the world would you even consider those two your best options?
“Fefe” as you call her has never been an option, except in some paranoid fans’ minds. As for Black Siren, well apparently for whatever reason they do not want to bring KC back full time. Sara is leading a team on another show. Thus, new character/actress.
It’s still disrespectful to Laurel Lance/comic fans and a ton of others. The backlash they got when they put Evelyn in the suit before Laurel was cold in the ground will be nothing compared to this retarded move. They have Katie on a contract across three shows the Flash handed them a gold mine but you know it’s MG and Co.
The Black Canary is not a mantle it never was nor has it ever been. They think otherwise they are in for a really rude awakening again.
Plus yeah I’ll call her Fefe if I want I’ve never liked her character. I think she’s whiny, annoying, hypocritical, manipulative and was best served as tech support and should have remained that way. I don’t find her strong or empowering as a female role model or character and no it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if they did put her in the suit.
What! Then why kill off LL in the first place!