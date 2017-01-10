Arrow EPs Talk Laurel Promo, Planting of 'Seed' and Black Canary's Return

Argue, if you will, that “everybody knew!” how Arrow was bringing back original cast member Katie Cassidy, as seen at the close of the winter finale. The fact remains that the promo for the CW drama’s midseason return (airing Wednesday, Jan. 25) reveals a bit too much to Joe Viewer (versus Sammy Spoilerholic) about how exactly it is that Oliver is seeing dearly departed Laurel Lance alive in the Arrowcave.

Because make no mistake, Arrow‘s showrunners — who, as with the bosses of most TV series, have no hand in creating promos — would have preferred that secret (which we won’t regurgitate here) to have been kept a few weeks longer.

Following his appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour (for The CW’s “Behind The Heroes” VFX discussion/demonstration), Arrow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim was asked about the aforementioned overshare. “Without commenting on the promo, which I have nothing to do with…,” he diplomatically responded, “[and] without commenting on the spoiler, I would say that the episode ends with laying a very specific seed, with a very specific game plan on our part that we hope to see come to fruition.”

Whatever the circumstances of Laurel’s seeming resurrection, seeing her familiar face back in the Arrowcave has bolstered talk that a Black Canary will return to Green Arrow’s crimefighting side.

Asked if a Canary might suit up as soon as by Season 5’s end, co-showrunner Wendy Mericle told TVLine, “There’s definitely a possibility.”

The EP went on to note, “Look, it’s hard to do a show about Green Arrow without having a Black Canary. I don’t know if it will happen this season or when, but… we are going to be true to origins in the DC universe, and she’s always going to be there.”

Are you ready for Team Arrow to again have a Black Canary?