Twin Peaks Revival Gets Premiere Date — Plus, How Many Episodes Will It Be?

Better brush up on your backwards-speak, because Twin Peaks‘ journey back into the red room will begin on Sunday, May 21, at 9/8c, with a two-hour premiere.
All told, the revival will consist of 18 hours, Showtime president and CEO David Nevins announced on Monday afternoon at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. David Lynch, who directed the entire thing, later confirmed that it will air as 18 episodes.
Nevins also said that immediately following the two-hour opener, Episodes 3 and 4 will be available On Demand and via Showtime’s streaming platform.
“We’ve seen the whole thing… and the version of Twin Peaks you’re going to see is the pure-heroin version of David Lynch,” Nevins said. “I’m very excited to put that out.”
Storyline-wise, Nevin would only reveal that it’s “about Agent Cooper’s odyssey back to Twin Peaks,” and that an “emotional” story grounds the 18-hour run.
Those waiting for a trailer, meanwhile, should plan on waiting. Maybe forever. Nevins indicated that a themed series of teasers (a la American Horror Story) could unspool prior to its May premiere.
Later discussing the unthinkable impact Twin Peaks could have now, in the social-media age, he added, “It rewards close watching, making sure you’re paying attention to details and putting things together over time.”
As for even more Peaks beyond the upcoming 18 hours, Nevins was bearish, saying, “It’s designed to be a closed-ended, one-time event.”
The surreal drama, which aired on ABC from 1990 to 1991, followed FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (to again be played by Kyle McLachlan) as he investigated the curious murder of a homecoming queen in the sleepy town of Twin Peaks, Wash.
Nevins previously described scripts for the upcoming revival as “very satisfying” and that “there are certain basic questions that I had at the end of the original [show] — given where Agent Cooper is — and I think get answered.”
The revival’s cast list features the return of several actors from the original series (including MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Madchen Amick, Sheryl Lee and David Duchovny) as well as a staggering amount of new faces (including Enlightened‘s Laura Dern, Arrested Development‘s Michael Cera, The Thorn Birds‘ Richard Chamberlain, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr).
It’s going to be quite embarrassing for Showtime if this doesn’t get record ratings. I plan on tuning in but considering the secrecy and the length of time since this revival was announced I hope Showtime executives do not wind up with egg on their faces. I know Twin Peaks has became a cult classic but I wonder if that’s enough?
I think “embarrassing” is a bit strong – you have to factor in the likes of DVD sales after the fact; I imagine they’ll be very strong indeed.
Plus Showtime (and premium channels) are concerned with the number of people who pay to subscribe to the channel. I would think those numbers will be very high for Twin Peaks.
Embarassing? The expectation of “record” numbers is completely ridiculous. You wouldn’t know if this was the return of The Sopranos or something. What do you expect Game of Thrones numbers? Dexter? Every network had a chance for over 25 years to bring this show back. This isn’t even close to a sure thing, record breaking numbers show. I guess Westworld, in you’re mind, was a complete failure because it took 3 years to come out after it was announced and it’s ratings were good but not great. Certainly not record breaking. If TP puts of Shameless numbers and is nominated for rewards (being a limited series will help in this regard) that would be considered a success for Showtime. Expecting Lynch/Frost/Showtime to reveal all sorts of things is completely ludicrous, as well. I guess Netflix screwed up by basically revealing nothing about Stranger Things until shortly before it came out. Twin Peaks is a show built on mystery.
Finally! My day has been made with this news! Now all I need is a promotional poster and video with actual footage!
The Game of Thrones delay left me without anything to watch in May, and now Twin Peaks is baaaaack to replace it! I didn’t hope it’d air before the fall, such great news to get it earlier than I thought. I’m crossing my fingers so that the magic and black magic isn’t gone.
I haven’t been this excited since I punctured Caroline’s aorta.
So how many episodes is it? 18 hours does not mean18 episodes.
In most cases, yes 18 hours would be 18 episodes.
Not on network TV where 18 hours of show would be 27 episodes. Since this is Showtime it could mean 18 episodes, although there was an early story that the first and last episodes were to be double length. So that would mean 16 episodes.
The actual number doesn’t really make any difference to me, but the heading does refer to the number of episodes and then its not stated at all.
Mr. David Lynch just joined us, and he confirmed 18 hours = 18 episodes.
Thank you for the update Matt.
I have two cassettes from the original show: one of the singer and one of the soundtrack…
I’m glad it’s a one time event series. This is why network tv is so far behind cable, especially HBO and Showtime. Their seasons are way too long and often the networks either cancel something before they give it a chance or if it is a hit they squeeze every last dime out of it ánd drag shows out way past their prime.
Oh I was looking forward to it but here we go again with it adopting a LOST styled storytelling g approach with Nevins emphasizing. Closely watching, subtle details and connecting the dots basically. I don’t know about anyone else but I don’t find that style that has run rampant this century the least bit satisfying as a viewing experience. Why can’t we have straightforward linear arc storytelling that doesn’t require any heavy lifting from the audience. It’s supppse to be entertainment not a project