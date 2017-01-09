The Good Wife Spinoff
The Good Fight: No Plans For Alicia to Appear in Good Wife Spinoff — Plus: Watch Full-Length, NSFW Trailer Now

Julianna Margulies’ Alicia will remain a presence on The Good Fight, but it’ll be an off screen one.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday, series co-creator Robert King said Alicia is “mentioned constantly” in the forthcoming Good Wife spinoff, but there are no plans for her to actually appear in any of Season 1’s 10 episodes. “We talked to Julianna about the show and her relationship with it,” he added. “And Julianna agreed that The Good Wife ended that story.”

Added fellow co-creator Michelle King: “Look at this amazing cast. We have 10 episodes to tell these stories. So that’s where we want to focus.”

Reporters were treated to a first look at the full-length trailer for The Good Fight, and, as we teased last month, it features Christine Baranski’s Diane dropping the F-bomb shortly after learning that her entire life savings has been lost. (WATCH IT BELOW) Acknowledging CBS All Access’ looser restrictions, Michelle King confirmed, “You’re going to hear people talk the way they speak in life.”

Since the premiere episode (and only the premiere episode) will also run simultaneously on CBS network on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c , Diane’s F-bomb will magically turn into a more broadcast-friendly “son of a bitch,” Baranski revealed.

5 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:33 AM

    The broadcast version is also going to be 7 minutes shorter.

    Reply
  2. CAN says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Looks good but I’m not paying to watch it.

    Reply
  3. Deion says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    I’m in. Christine Baranski is the hook, and my crush on Cush Jumbo reels me in.

    Reply
  4. Michael Raymond says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    I am soooo in!!! I cant wait

    Reply
  5. Rafael says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    (the song is so SUITS!…)
    Great to hear Alicia is out: she was a great character but it’s time to hear other stories, the ones TGW left out.

    Reply
