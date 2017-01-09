The Affair Renewed for Season 4

The Affair continues.

Showtime has renewed its marital drama series for a fourth season, network president and CEO David Nevins announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The Affair‘s Season 3 finale airs Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10/9c.

Showtime also recently renewed Shameless for an eighth season, following the resolution of contract negotiations with star Emmy Rossum.