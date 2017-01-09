The Affair Renewed for Season 4

The Affair continues.
Showtime has renewed its marital drama series for a fourth season, network president and CEO David Nevins announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
The Affair‘s Season 3 finale airs Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10/9c.
Showtime also recently renewed Shameless for an eighth season, following the resolution of contract negotiations with star Emmy Rossum.
I may be confusing this for another show but wasn’t The Affair supposed to end after season 3?
The creator said she saw it as a three part or three arc story (I don’t recall exactly). We interpreted it as three seasons. I’m kind of anxious to see where they go from here if it’s not tied up nicely… especially after last nights episode.
Season 3 is a disaster. In my opinion, the writers fast-forwarded way too far into the future and as a result lost a lot of the momentum from the Season 2 trial. End it now.
You can end it whenever you want, lmao :-)
The first two seasons of the Affair were great! The storylines really had me intrigued. For some reason this season seems like I’m loosing interest. I guess when Noah went to jail it seems so unrealistic. It just seems so disconnected. I hope the season finale brings it all together.
It’s shocking that this show was renewed but Masters of Sex wasn’t.
You can say that again
I agree completely. This season is dragging terribly and is really depressing. Something needs to put this back on track or I will have zero interest in a season 4.
Sarah Treem, creator of The Affair, said if they got a season 4 it would be their show’s last season.
Very glad about season 4. My favorite show by far, but I do think this season has dragged.
I’m only on episode 4 but I pretty much ff’d through most of the Juliette stuff in ep 3. Don’t like her and the bratty students much.
I heard that this will be the last season (or at least that’s what Sarah Treem wants and what should happen). I think this show is entertaining but has been declining in quality since the very beginning. I’ll keep watching though solely for Maura Tierney’s magnificent performance.
I just started watching The Affair a couple of months ago, and have binged watched and caught up with the current season. First two seasons were excellent, this third season has been a bit of a let down. Not enough Cole and Allison for me, and too much Noah (who I could care less about unless he is in scenes with Allison). Here’s to hoping the rest of the third season and the fourth season get better.
I like the show well enough, but I cant stand the 2 viewpoint gimmick. They get the story moving well, then they stop, go back, change something unimportant. It used to make sense with the murder mystery, but now its just dumb.
I don’t even know what to say to this. It’s the most fascinating, interesting part of the show. How all the players in this drama see and feel about each other is conveyed through how each of them remembers their interactions differently. Are all our memories and perceptions so suspect? Probably, yes. Does any single moment of interaction have the same meaning to others that it has to you? Probably not quite. Can you ever entirely close the distance between yourself and another person? No. You can never really observe anything outside the lens of yourself. You can never really observe anything through the lens of another person. On the fundamental level, you will always be alone. But you will always be reaching out anyway. Emotional existence is complicated. And that’s why most of us drink. Cheers!