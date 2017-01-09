Grey's, Scandal and HTGAWM Returns Delayed for Pre-Inauguration Special

ABC is postponing the return of #TGIT — and you have president-elect Donald Trump to thank for it. Sort of.

PHOTOSScandal Catch-Up: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 6 Arrives

The network announced on Monday that the premieres of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder — previously slated for Thursday, Jan. 19 — will now air on Jan. 26, because of a special pre-inauguration installment of 20/20.

America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington will air at 10/9c, following repeats of Grey’s (8 pm) and Scandal (9 pm). The decision was made to ensure that the long-awaited return of #TGIT would feature three new episodes.

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy Mystery: Why Is Mer Acting Like She’s in High School?

Sure, it’s only one more week of waiting, but be honest: On a scale from 1 to 10, how annoyed are you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.