Grey's, Scandal and HTGAWM Returns Delayed for Pre-Inauguration Special

ABC is postponing the return of #TGIT — and you have president-elect Donald Trump to thank for it. Sort of.
The network announced on Monday that the premieres of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder — previously slated for Thursday, Jan. 19 — will now air on Jan. 26, because of a special pre-inauguration installment of 20/20.
America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington will air at 10/9c, following repeats of Grey’s (8 pm) and Scandal (9 pm). The decision was made to ensure that the long-awaited return of #TGIT would feature three new episodes.
Sure, it’s only one more week of waiting, but be honest: On a scale from 1 to 10, how annoyed are you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
That is very F******* ANNOYING. I don’t and won’t watch anything with Cheeto F*** Face and his F****** family.
Dude take a xanax. Shondas overrated shows will be on the following week. It’s just a TV show, if it’s that big of a deal you should try turning off the TV and go make some real friends!
You do realize that my intentionally over the top post was about TRUMP and not not Shonda’s shows? I have plenty of things to occupy my time.
Maybe you should grow a brain, get some actual morals, and pay attention to reality a LOT more closely.
Maybe I’ll stop watching ABC live from now on. If they don’t realize that we need 100% less Trump in the world, then maybe I don’t have to pay their bills.
I agree with Ken on this.
Trump won by losing the popular vote, I will give you that, but I have no interest in seeing the beginning of the epic nepotism that is about to happen. What is this going to show, Ivanka sitting in more meetings with foreign leaders, the fact that he made her husband a senior advisor or Baron being put in charge of Cyber?
Congrats, America, the next four years is going to be “interesting.”
Let me amend that sentence, congrats, America, you elected a Putin puppet to the White House.
Also ^^^*are. Why can’t we edit comments?
Please stop saying America voted him in…the majority of us did not! We are Republic. Actually 49% of American voters were idiots who did not vote because they were either protesting for Bernie or too lazy. Trump lost the popular vote by at least 2.5 million votes…giving him those 500k extra votes he says were illegal.
Sorry, should say “we are a Representative Republic”
Are you irritated that Obama’s on Tuesday night and interrupting TV
Not in the least.
I get irritated when any of these types of things interrupt a show… why cant they get a politics channel that can run this.. and people who want to tune in can…and not force it on every dang channel…
This is so annoying! I need my TGIT series already!
Meh. I only watch greys now…gave up on the other 2. I would give up greys as well…but I just can’t. I’ve stuck with it this long.
Lol. WHY is that?? I am in the same boat. I quit Scandal half way through last season, never got into HTGAWM (although I’ve ALWAYS LOVED Viola Davis). But I feel like I stuck with Grey’s through the awful “Denny Returns” seasons and after awhile it got really good again. Do you think we are just hoping it gets good again??
You have to watch Murder if you’re a Viola fan. Frak, the pure talent and skill she exudes every episode…it’s a sight to behold. And she makes everyone bring their a-game; I think there’s only been two of the rest of the cast who have been able to truly bring it over the years
The title for that special made me throw up in my mouth.
And everywhere else.
:-(
We’ve waited long enough…I just want to know who won the election! Is it too much to ask
A Mellie win opens the most doors for the show, narratively speaking. It gets Liv back in the White House, gives the writers a chance to be really political, and opens up many more story avenues for the main characters. So I predict a Mellie win.
I don’t want to watch the actual inauguration and certainly not a special talking about it. Don’t they know they will get far better ratings with these 3 shows. They would probably get better ratings with reruns of these shows that anything about the inauguration.
I feel like ABC News won’t get any more of my viewership with that ‘cute’ title of an alleged ‘newsmagazine’. Peter Jennings would literally parade these morons out of his organization if he was still alive.
Ugh, stupid politics, quit messing with our tv schedule.
Like ABC couldn’t have put it on another night since ABC is doing so swell most other nights. Sorry that TGIT fans have to wait another week because of our newly elected reality star President.
Oh crap! Thank goodness for In Demand. I can watch something else.
10/10 annoyed. We shouldn’t have to miss these shows for a whole week just for the orange turd. I won’t be watching anything inauguration related. I’m boycotting tv completely on the 20th. ABC should air this stupid special at the usual 20/20 time on Friday night. What exactly new would anyone learn about a family that cares as little about privacy as the Kardashians. Are they going to delve into any real journalism such as the nepotism aspect of the whole thing? What happened to actual journalism?
Wear black. It’s a thing.
To say I’m outraged is an understatement. These three shows are probably my favorites on tv and if it’s not bad enough, a Trump special? Won’t be watching. Disgusted by the ABC network right now.
Why did ABC even bother scheduling their return the night before the inauguration? Like they didn’t know that date in advance *rolls eyes*
I’m pretty much at a 15 right now! I want Scandal back!!!! Also, #WhoKilledWes?!
Great. Another reason to hate the asshole cheeto in chief, as if I needed another reason to hate a racist bigoted homophobic anti-semite.
Amen. I could do without the sociopathic sex offender myself.
Ten. I’m going to be seeing enough of that orange-faced waste of human flesh during the next four years.
I don’t give a rats ass about doucheface! Gimme my TGIT!
What I don’t understand is why 3 hours of television USB getting preemptied for a 1 hour special.
Grey’s andScandal still could have aired, HTGAWM only had a few episodes left in the season anyway.
I know, I don’t get it either.
The clue is in reading the article – “The decision was made to ensure that the long-awaited return of #TGIT would feature three new episodes [of the three different shows]”
What a great opportunity for me to discover what’s airing on literally any other channel!
Does anyone know/remember if ABC did a special the night before Obama had hi inauguration 8 years ago?
A cursory search suggests no — perhaps because ABC had this airing Inauguration Night?
“President-elect Barack Obama will host the first-ever “Neighborhood Inaugural Ball,” the premiere event of inauguration evening. To help bring this unique event to neighborhoods across the nation, ABC will broadcast “The Neighborhood Ball: An Inauguration Celebration,” giving everyone an exclusive look inside this historic event that will include the President and First Lady’s first dance of the night, President-elect Obama’s initial speech of the evening, and performances and appearances by some of the nation’s top recording artists and stars. “
Thanks for the help. Makes it even more interesting that ABC would change that. Oh well nothing we can do about it.
I am surprised that ABC is screwing themselves over for the Cheeto Family Special. Are they trying to sell these “people” as our new royalty or something? I guess they will get their TGIT block ratings the week after, but why promo the hell out of it only to change? Did they think the inauguration wasn’t going to come off and the Apocolypse was going to take us in the meantime? C’mon.
I don’t know if everyone is mockingly upset or actually upset, but if it’s the latter I’m quite intrigued. You people do know that regularly scheduled broadcast programming has been shifted and preempted because of presidential television events for years, right? This has been happening since presidents figured out they could be on TV. To be honest, I have probably seen more presidential appearances in the past eight years than I have in years before. I don’t know if that has to do with the campaign being more media friendly or for some other reason; I would actually appreciate it if someone could give a thorough answer to that. Anyway, point is the president will continue to be on TV whether you like who’s elected or not.
Furthermore, I don’t know why the angry people are yelling about Trump when 20/20 is the one airing the event. It’s the same way CBS aired that special with Oprah and Mrs. Obama. If it were the type of broadcast that spanned several channels (like most presidential events do), then I could understand. But it’s an ABC show preempting the lineup. Yell at ABC guys.
Why would you promote your biggest block of shows, for WEEKS, including one that’s returning after a months-long hiatus, only to pull them a week in advance for a happy-go-lucky special about the most unpopular incoming president in history, on a date we’ve all known has been coming? It’s not like this is the first time an inauguration has been held on January 20th. Maybe we’re all a little upset that life with Tump means we can’t even escape from reality with some tv drama. He ruins everything. I’ll watch the Obama special on Thursday, but “the tumps go to Washington” is a hard pass.
Ellen Pompeo looks like she is really glad the other women didn’t notice her fart on the cover picture.
Did they not know an inauguration was happening? Why delay a strongly promoted premiere night at the last minute? The Fuhrer must have insisted on this piece of propaganda. The first of many such specials I’m sure.
BRAVO to ABC for scheduling such an uplifting report on our nation’s incoming First Family.
Too bad Obama can’t leave 12 days early and let President Trump make America Great Again!
And now begins the sarcastic “Thanks Trump” to replace “Thanks Obama”
Won’t the inauguration of President Thump be torture enough?
Great. More incentive to go to the gym instead of vegging out in front of the tv. Thanks Don and ABC.
ABC is on crack if they think this stupid special is going to get better ratings. Not to mention that not all the Trumps are actually going to Washington.
I´m not sure if I should cry or drink Vodka like Annalise. Probably both tbh.
LOL, I love this comment :D.
Well, there he goes, already ruining my life. Taking my Shondaland away.
I don’t watch the president’s last beach I don’t watch presidents and inaugeration ever. But it’s no different than Tuesday night when Obama gives his last message no different
Ugh. I’ve been really patient waiting for HTGAWM But now have non,just when I thought there wasn’t light at the end of the tunnel
Trump’s going to Morton’s salt out of business with all you commenters acting like this anytime he is even mentioned.
10
Your headline is both inflammatory and inaccurate. ABC had decided to create and air this special – NOT Trump. Additionally, not only is Inauguration Day set in stone, but also the election was over before ABC set return of TGIT. This is just poor planning by ABC – as if they wouldn’t have done a similar special on Clinton. Curious why they’re airing Match Game on Wed at 10 – this special would work well. It’s not like it’s airing on Inauguration Day anyway.
On a scale of 1-10? 65 million.