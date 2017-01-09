Exclusive
once-upon-a-time-tinkerbell-season-6
Courtesy of ABC

Once Upon a Time Scoop: iZombie's Rose McIver to Return as Tinker Bell

By /

ABC’s Once Upon a Time will get a visit from a most uncommon “common fairy” when iZombie‘s Rose McIver reprises her role as Tinker Bell, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Scoop on Once Upon a Time, S.H.I.E.L.D. and More

“Tinker Bell was integral to Regina discovering her destiny with Robin Hood, so it only stands to reason that with Sean Maguire’s return to the show, our favorite fairy would pop back in for a visit,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis tell TVLine. “We’re thrilled that Rose McIver was able to join us once again,” in a springtime episode.

Winter TV Preview: Returning Favorites
Winter TV Preview Launch Gallery

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time‘s Little Mermaid to Return in Spring

McIver first brought Tink to life early in Season 3, as the Neverland arc kicked off, and recurred throughout that season — revealing along the way how Regina first came to learn she had a “soul mate” out there. She is the latest alum set to return in the back half of Season 6, along with the aforementioned Maguire, JoAnna Garcia Swisher (as Ariel) and Alan Dale (as King George).

In addition to her run as iZombie‘s Liv (which resumes Tuesday, April 4, with Season 3), McIver’s previous TV credits include Masters of Sex, the Veronica Mars web series Play It Again, Dick and Power Rangers R.P.M.

Once Upon a Time resumes Season 6 in March.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

19 Comments
  1. Darrel Smith says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    She doesn’t have far to go as both series are done in and around Vancouver.

    Reply
  2. Vari says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    I like Tink
    But i am so tired of hearing about dull Robin Hood, i rather watch paint dry then him and his acting

    Reply
  3. Nicky says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:47 PM

    She is probably returning cause of the Black Fairy. And maybe we might see how the Black Fairy get banished cause Tink hinted that she was involved with this.

    Reply
  4. Nicky Aiuto says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    Or maybe she is involved for the Wish Realm Robin arc with Regina, Snow and Zelena.

    Reply
  5. Jason says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:04 PM

    You can never have too much Rose McIver on your TV screen. And it’s probably nice for her, getting to act without the Liv Moore makeup.

    Reply
  6. Nicky Aiuto says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:27 PM

    To the one who posted this spoiler: King George (Alan Dale) is not Charming’s dad. Robert is. You typed wrong.

    Reply
  7. Rebecca Reiswig says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:36 PM

    All these characters returning this season just screams ‘last season’ checklist or something. Not saying that’s what’s happening. But I can’t help but think that is all.

    Reply
  8. Aurelie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:53 PM

    i’m so excited about her return i missed Tinkerbell Rose McIver is great i can’t wait

    Reply
  9. M says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:54 PM

    Now THIS is the OUAT scoop I like to hear!

    Reply
  10. Nicky Aiuto says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:52 PM

    So far the characters that made a return this season are:

    Alexandra

    Ariel

    Baelfire/Neal (Flashback and portrait in Wish Realm Only)

    Cinderella

    Dr. Frankenstein/Dr. Whale

    Dr. Lydgate

    Gus/Billy (Flashback Only)

    Jafar

    Jiminy Cricket/Archie

    King George

    Liam 2

    Pinocchio/August

    Pongo

    Prince Eric

    Prince Henry (Flashback Only)

    Prince Thomas

    Robin Hood (Wish Realm and Flashback Only)

    Ruth (Flashback Only)

    Sheriff of Nottingham

    Stealthy (Wish Realm Only)

    The Dragon

    Tinker Bell (who was just reported in 1/9/17 to return)

    Violet

    I wonder who will return next whether it is in this season or next. There is always others like Red, Happy, Dopey (different actor), Geppetto, Princess Abigail, Frederick, Maleficent, Lily, Magic Mirror/Sydney Glass, Graham (flashback), Huntsman’s Wolf, Hansel & Gretel, Hansel & Gretel’s Father, Maurice, Jefferson, Grace, Aurora, Phillip, Mulan, Lancelot, Dorothy, Toto, Glinda, Sir Morgan, Nova, & Anton. Maybe even Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Merida.

    Reply
  11. Chet says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:33 PM

    Rose is great, but they needed to kill OQ with fire, not revisit it.

    Reply
  12. bluji says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:51 AM

    Hope she’d stay around for more than a single episode!

    Reply
See More Comments
 