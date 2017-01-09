Once Upon a Time Scoop: iZombie's Rose McIver to Return as Tinker Bell

ABC’s Once Upon a Time will get a visit from a most uncommon “common fairy” when iZombie‘s Rose McIver reprises her role as Tinker Bell, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Scoop on Once Upon a Time, S.H.I.E.L.D. and More

“Tinker Bell was integral to Regina discovering her destiny with Robin Hood, so it only stands to reason that with Sean Maguire’s return to the show, our favorite fairy would pop back in for a visit,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis tell TVLine. “We’re thrilled that Rose McIver was able to join us once again,” in a springtime episode.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time‘s Little Mermaid to Return in Spring

McIver first brought Tink to life early in Season 3, as the Neverland arc kicked off, and recurred throughout that season — revealing along the way how Regina first came to learn she had a “soul mate” out there. She is the latest alum set to return in the back half of Season 6, along with the aforementioned Maguire, JoAnna Garcia Swisher (as Ariel) and Alan Dale (as King George).

In addition to her run as iZombie‘s Liv (which resumes Tuesday, April 4, with Season 3), McIver’s previous TV credits include Masters of Sex, the Veronica Mars web series Play It Again, Dick and Power Rangers R.P.M.

Once Upon a Time resumes Season 6 in March.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.