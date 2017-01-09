Once Upon a Time Scoop: iZombie's Rose McIver to Return as Tinker Bell

ABC’s Once Upon a Time will get a visit from a most uncommon “common fairy” when iZombie‘s Rose McIver reprises her role as Tinker Bell, TVLine has learned.
“Tinker Bell was integral to Regina discovering her destiny with Robin Hood, so it only stands to reason that with Sean Maguire’s return to the show, our favorite fairy would pop back in for a visit,” Once creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis tell TVLine. “We’re thrilled that Rose McIver was able to join us once again,” in a springtime episode.
McIver first brought Tink to life early in Season 3, as the Neverland arc kicked off, and recurred throughout that season — revealing along the way how Regina first came to learn she had a “soul mate” out there. She is the latest alum set to return in the back half of Season 6, along with the aforementioned Maguire, JoAnna Garcia Swisher (as Ariel) and Alan Dale (as King George).
In addition to her run as iZombie‘s Liv (which resumes Tuesday, April 4, with Season 3), McIver’s previous TV credits include Masters of Sex, the Veronica Mars web series Play It Again, Dick and Power Rangers R.P.M.
Once Upon a Time resumes Season 6 in March.
She doesn’t have far to go as both series are done in and around Vancouver.
I wonder which ep she’ll be back for exactly. I love Tink and love Rose.
I like Tink
But i am so tired of hearing about dull Robin Hood, i rather watch paint dry then him and his acting
Hey, better than boring Captain Hook though, amirite?
How is Hook boring… Pls enlighten me!
I thought Sean Maguire did a great job as Ian Fleming on Timeless. So either his acting improved or Once just wasn’t a good fit for him.
remember it was lucifer who played Robin hood first lol.
She is probably returning cause of the Black Fairy. And maybe we might see how the Black Fairy get banished cause Tink hinted that she was involved with this.
Or maybe she is involved for the Wish Realm Robin arc with Regina, Snow and Zelena.
You can never have too much Rose McIver on your TV screen. And it’s probably nice for her, getting to act without the Liv Moore makeup.
To the one who posted this spoiler: King George (Alan Dale) is not Charming’s dad. Robert is. You typed wrong.
o.k.
Yeah, Matt! JEEZ.
All these characters returning this season just screams ‘last season’ checklist or something. Not saying that’s what’s happening. But I can’t help but think that is all.
i’m so excited about her return i missed Tinkerbell Rose McIver is great i can’t wait
Now THIS is the OUAT scoop I like to hear!
So far the characters that made a return this season are:
Alexandra
Ariel
Baelfire/Neal (Flashback and portrait in Wish Realm Only)
Cinderella
Dr. Frankenstein/Dr. Whale
Dr. Lydgate
Gus/Billy (Flashback Only)
Jafar
Jiminy Cricket/Archie
King George
Liam 2
Pinocchio/August
Pongo
Prince Eric
Prince Henry (Flashback Only)
Prince Thomas
Robin Hood (Wish Realm and Flashback Only)
Ruth (Flashback Only)
Sheriff of Nottingham
Stealthy (Wish Realm Only)
The Dragon
Tinker Bell (who was just reported in 1/9/17 to return)
Violet
I wonder who will return next whether it is in this season or next. There is always others like Red, Happy, Dopey (different actor), Geppetto, Princess Abigail, Frederick, Maleficent, Lily, Magic Mirror/Sydney Glass, Graham (flashback), Huntsman’s Wolf, Hansel & Gretel, Hansel & Gretel’s Father, Maurice, Jefferson, Grace, Aurora, Phillip, Mulan, Lancelot, Dorothy, Toto, Glinda, Sir Morgan, Nova, & Anton. Maybe even Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Merida.
Rose is great, but they needed to kill OQ with fire, not revisit it.
Hope she’d stay around for more than a single episode!