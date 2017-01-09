Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes for Globes Gaffe as Al Roker Rips Backlash

A visibly shaken Jenna Bush Hager publicly apologized on Monday for mistakenly referring to Hidden Figures as “Hidden Fences” during NBC’s Golden Globes pre-show.
While interviewing Pharrell, who scored the period drama, the Today correspondent said, “So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,'” which triggered a confused expression from the prolific music producer. The clip instantly went viral and a backlash quickly ensued.
Fighting back tears, Hager said on Monday’s Today show, “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… What I didn’t want to do is make anyone feel lesser than who they are. It was a mistake and I hope we can all move on.”
Al Roker, who was seated alongside Hager as she delivered her mea culpa, defended his colleague before blasting the pile-on mentality of social media and the media itself. “Honest mistakes happen in live television,” he said. “And this culture of Twitter and people waiting to pounce on people — it’s gotta stop. It’s just ridiculous… And for the New York Times to repeat these tweets, it’s a cheap shot.”
You can watch Hager’s apology in full below, and then scroll down to check out the inciting incident itself.
WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017
“you’re nominated for Hidden Fences” pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017
She’s a sweet person. It’s crap that she had to feel bad about a simple mistake. Society is becoming one giant ball of cruelty.
She hasn’t been doing this for a long time has she?
Maybe NBC should consider hiring professional interviewers, instead of stunt casting relatives of famous people?
You are a mean person. I guess you have never said the wrong thing.
How was that mean? It’s an honest opinion, and one I happen to share. I don’t think she was prepared or experienced enough for this kind of gig. They’re *not* easy to pull off. Expecting some experience and/or a minimum level of skill at it isn’t asking too much, nor is it mean-spirited.
LOL, wolves in sheep’s clothing always appear sweet in public. Who hides fences?
People that want you to enter their properties so they can shoot you.
People calling it racism…..2017 off to rip roaring start.
Yep. I hate the Bushes, but this wasn’t racism. Just run of the mill stupidity and poor preparation.
Michael Keaton made the same mistake and said Hidden Fences instead of Hidden Figures last night and nobody is raking him over the coals. Biased media strikes again…
And he had a teleprompter and still got it wrong! I think his would be considered more deliberate since he had the info and said it wrong. With that said, I know both just slipped and it wasn’t a slight.
Is it that big of a deal? She made a simple mistake. And Michael Keaton made the exact same mistake during the actual show.
But she’s a Republican. It’s less forgivable when it’s a Conservative, don’t you know.
@Holl Doll – Which is why no one at all complained about Meryl Streep’s speech asking for more compassion from our elites on this very site, right?
up right left down, upward downward. Doesn’t ehich party yoy belong to as we are all humans who make mistakes.
Did Roker or any of the other commenters on this article actually see Twitter last night? Nobody was “trolling” her, they were all just making cheeky jokes using the hashtag #HiddenFences. They were attempting to take the egregious error and make it laughable, not as dramatic as people are making this out to be.
Look, I’m a liberal, but this is ridiculous. My mom constantly mixes up names and has slips like that — it happens to people. There was a movie called “Hidden Figures” and a movie called “Fences,” and most likely they just jumbled together in her head in the moment. The notion that it’s a knock on anyone is plain silly. Let’s play by Pharrell’s example — he just let it go like the honest mistake it probably was.
Anyone who has ever called a family member by another family member’s name knows how it happened. There’s a lot of stress to keep all the details straight on some event on the scale of the Golden Globes. Like the gala scene in The Devil Wears Prada, these things happen.
Where’s the backlash on Michael Keaton who did EXACTLY the same thing?
How do you know there isn’t backlash for him as well? Surely you don’t think TVLine is reporting every single comment on social media or doing quant to determine at which point it officially becomes a “backlash”.
Not just TVLine – everyone. It’s not fair that Jenna BUSH Hager was/is getting vilified while the LIBERAL Keaton is getting nothing.
Come on, Jennifer. You know that just means people expect her to be smarter than him, You don’t need to politicize this. Besides, you still don’t know that he’s not getting his own share of shaming.
I completely agree with Al Roker. Jenna Bush doesn’t have a mean bone in her body, so for people to tear into her for a slip of the tongue, says more about the trolls who relish any mistake a person makes than it does Jenna.
Is this a joke? She mixed up the names of two movies, currently in theaters, that both feature African-American actors, and people want to hound her out of broadcasting? She shouldn’t even have had to make an apology.
Libs are the most intollerant and judgemental bullies around
libs are the most libs are the most intolerant and judgemental bulliesand judgemental bullies around
Says the guy who comes here hurling insults. For the record, TVLine is making a big deal out of it in this article, but most people on Twitter were just joking, having a laugh. Are people not allowed to be amused at an amusing slip-up? I guess that makes them judgmental, intolerant bullies. Now let’s build a wall and deport all the Mexicans.
It was a mistake. Let’s not make this into anything more than it was.
If she wants to be a broadcaster, she has to accept reaction to her mistakes and move on. Mixing up the names of two prominent black movies is not the best look.
I only wish should’ve been corrected on the spot so she could apologize in the moment. Having Al Roker there to coddle her and blame the media (??? aren’t they the media?!11) only makes her look like a child.
Most of the social media “backlash” were just people poking fun at the mistake, not her.
It’s not rocket science nor a real job. She deserves the drag she’s getting
If you get paid, it’s a “real job.” What’s she supposed to be, a plumber before it’s “real?”
Al Roker made a blunder as well with Mel Gibson. She made a mistake that’s all. Hollywood is nothing but nepotism for those who think Jenna got her job because she is a Bush.
SERIOUSLY?? I heard all the interviewers mangle names and show titles all evening long. To settle on this one goof is ridiculous!
Poor girl. I typically find Al Roker a bit smug and snarky, but in this case, he’s dead on. Much much worse has been said and done on live television. If a mistake is made out of a lack of preparation, or lack of care, that’s a different situation. This was a simple slip of the tongue and its a shame people felt the need to poke fun at her about it.
LOL, well, she is her father’s daughter. But no big thing.
Didn’t one of the presenters do the same while calling out nominations? Honest mistake.
At least she didn’t mistake Pharrell for John Legend.
no reason to get offended over this, also no reason to apologize. people need to care less about little things like this and put more energy into bigger issues