Jenna Bush Hager Pharrell
Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes for Globes Gaffe as Al Roker Rips Backlash

By /

A visibly shaken Jenna Bush Hager publicly apologized on Monday for mistakenly referring to Hidden Figures as “Hidden Fences” during NBC’s Golden Globes pre-show.

While interviewing Pharrell, who scored the period drama, the Today correspondent said, “So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,'” which triggered a confused expression from the prolific music producer. The clip instantly went viral and a backlash quickly ensued.

RELATEDDonald Trump Bashes Meryl Streep as ‘Overrated’ in Post-Globes Tirade

Fighting back tears, Hager said on Monday’s Today show, “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… What I didn’t want to do is make anyone feel lesser than who they are. It was a mistake and I hope we can all move on.” 

Golden Globes 2017: Best and Worst Moments
Golden Globes 2017 Launch Gallery

Al Roker, who was seated alongside Hager as she delivered her mea culpa, defended his colleague before blasting the pile-on mentality of social media and the media itself. “Honest mistakes happen in live television,” he said. “And this culture of Twitter and people waiting to pounce on people — it’s gotta stop. It’s just ridiculous… And for the New York Times to repeat these tweets, it’s a cheap shot.”

You can watch Hager’s apology in full below, and then scroll down to check out the inciting incident itself.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

38 Comments
  1. Walkie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:58 AM

    She’s a sweet person. It’s crap that she had to feel bad about a simple mistake. Society is becoming one giant ball of cruelty.

    Reply
  2. Mark says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:00 AM

    People calling it racism…..2017 off to rip roaring start.

    Reply
  3. Shannon says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:06 AM

    Michael Keaton made the same mistake and said Hidden Fences instead of Hidden Figures last night and nobody is raking him over the coals. Biased media strikes again…

    Reply
    • SusieT79 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 10:22 AM

      And he had a teleprompter and still got it wrong! I think his would be considered more deliberate since he had the info and said it wrong. With that said, I know both just slipped and it wasn’t a slight.

      Reply
  4. Guy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:09 AM

    Is it that big of a deal? She made a simple mistake. And Michael Keaton made the exact same mistake during the actual show.

    Reply
  5. Spence says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:21 AM

    Did Roker or any of the other commenters on this article actually see Twitter last night? Nobody was “trolling” her, they were all just making cheeky jokes using the hashtag #HiddenFences. They were attempting to take the egregious error and make it laughable, not as dramatic as people are making this out to be.

    Reply
  6. DL says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:23 AM

    Look, I’m a liberal, but this is ridiculous. My mom constantly mixes up names and has slips like that — it happens to people. There was a movie called “Hidden Figures” and a movie called “Fences,” and most likely they just jumbled together in her head in the moment. The notion that it’s a knock on anyone is plain silly. Let’s play by Pharrell’s example — he just let it go like the honest mistake it probably was.

    Reply
  7. Paul says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    Anyone who has ever called a family member by another family member’s name knows how it happened. There’s a lot of stress to keep all the details straight on some event on the scale of the Golden Globes. Like the gala scene in The Devil Wears Prada, these things happen.

    Reply
  8. Jennifer says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:47 AM

    Where’s the backlash on Michael Keaton who did EXACTLY the same thing?

    Reply
    • Freddie says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:50 AM

      How do you know there isn’t backlash for him as well? Surely you don’t think TVLine is reporting every single comment on social media or doing quant to determine at which point it officially becomes a “backlash”.

      Reply
      • Jennifer says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:58 AM

        Not just TVLine – everyone. It’s not fair that Jenna BUSH Hager was/is getting vilified while the LIBERAL Keaton is getting nothing.

        Reply
        • Freddie says:
          January 9, 2017 at 8:04 AM

          Come on, Jennifer. You know that just means people expect her to be smarter than him, You don’t need to politicize this. Besides, you still don’t know that he’s not getting his own share of shaming.

          Reply
  9. Jason says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:53 AM

    I completely agree with Al Roker. Jenna Bush doesn’t have a mean bone in her body, so for people to tear into her for a slip of the tongue, says more about the trolls who relish any mistake a person makes than it does Jenna.

    Reply
  10. Luis Roman says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:02 AM

    Is this a joke? She mixed up the names of two movies, currently in theaters, that both feature African-American actors, and people want to hound her out of broadcasting? She shouldn’t even have had to make an apology.

    Reply
  11. D says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:08 AM

    Libs are the most intollerant and judgemental bullies around

    Reply
  12. D says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    libs are the most libs are the most intolerant and judgemental bulliesand judgemental bullies around

    Reply
    • DL says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:19 AM

      Says the guy who comes here hurling insults. For the record, TVLine is making a big deal out of it in this article, but most people on Twitter were just joking, having a laugh. Are people not allowed to be amused at an amusing slip-up? I guess that makes them judgmental, intolerant bullies. Now let’s build a wall and deport all the Mexicans.

      Reply
  13. JosiahBartlet4President says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    It was a mistake. Let’s not make this into anything more than it was.

    Reply
  14. lilacrose82 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    If she wants to be a broadcaster, she has to accept reaction to her mistakes and move on. Mixing up the names of two prominent black movies is not the best look.

    I only wish should’ve been corrected on the spot so she could apologize in the moment. Having Al Roker there to coddle her and blame the media (??? aren’t they the media?!11) only makes her look like a child.

    Most of the social media “backlash” were just people poking fun at the mistake, not her.

    Reply
  15. Michelle says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    It’s not rocket science nor a real job. She deserves the drag she’s getting

    Reply
  16. pickles says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    Al Roker made a blunder as well with Mel Gibson. She made a mistake that’s all. Hollywood is nothing but nepotism for those who think Jenna got her job because she is a Bush.

    Reply
  17. Queen of the Run-on Sentence says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:09 AM

    SERIOUSLY?? I heard all the interviewers mangle names and show titles all evening long. To settle on this one goof is ridiculous!

    Reply
  18. magicallysuspicious says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:13 AM

    Poor girl. I typically find Al Roker a bit smug and snarky, but in this case, he’s dead on. Much much worse has been said and done on live television. If a mistake is made out of a lack of preparation, or lack of care, that’s a different situation. This was a simple slip of the tongue and its a shame people felt the need to poke fun at her about it.

    Reply
  19. Drew Williams says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    LOL, well, she is her father’s daughter. But no big thing.

    Reply
  20. Mable says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    Didn’t one of the presenters do the same while calling out nominations? Honest mistake.

    Reply
  21. Raul J says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    At least she didn’t mistake Pharrell for John Legend.

    Reply
  22. Jay (@jaymez33) says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:22 AM

    no reason to get offended over this, also no reason to apologize. people need to care less about little things like this and put more energy into bigger issues

    Reply
See More Comments
 