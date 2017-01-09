Ratings: Golden Globes Tick Up, Fox Comedies Surge Post-Wild Card Game

Per very preliminary overnight numbers, NBC’s broadcast of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night delivered 16.7 million total viewers and a 4.8 demo rating.
That’s up 8 percent and a tenth from last year, when Ricky Gervais hosted for a fourth, non-consecutive time. That telecast went on to register 18.5 mil and a 5.5 in the finals.
In metered market numbers, the gala scored its best results (13.3/21) since 2014 (when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted and posted a 14.1/21).
Sunday night’s Globes were almost comically dominated on the film side by La La Land, while all but one of the TV winners came from cable or streaming outlets, with AMC’s The Night Manager leading the pack with three wins.
Opposite the big show….
CBS | NCIS: Los Angeles (10.4 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, Madam Secretary (8.9 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths and Elementary (5.2 mil/0.7) was steady.
ABC | A double helping of To Tell the Truth averaged 4.4 mil/1.0, up 42 percent from its Season 2 opener. Conviction (2.7 mil/0.5) ticked up.
FOX | Leading out of the NFC Wild Card game, The Simpsons (12.7 mil/4.9), Son of Zorn (5.3 mil/2.3), Family Guy (4.1 mil/1.8) and Bob’s Burgers (3.4 mil/1.5) all surged.
Just make sure we are not giving Fallon any of the credit for these ratings. After his opening he was pretty much non existent.
Glad for LaLa Land. Would have preferred This is Us make the podium.
Jimmy kimmel is down to earth real nice guy, I really mean those words.
Jimmy Fallon is so “All about ME” everything about him, his act, his fake laughing – all the time is just so phones please just go away!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Meant to say PHONEY”
If only FOX could have those numbers every day. Good for them though and the Globes.
The opening was more enjoyable and creative than most and the show overall was more lively than usual, but my comment to myself at the end was “well nobody can criticize Fallon cause he was non-existant for most of the time. I share your disappointment with scant cudos for This is Us. I think it’s because it’s still a fairly new show. It’s time will come.
Almost all the winners were new shows. 10 out of the 11 TV categories went to shows that debuted in 2016. Tracee Ellis Ross was the only exception.
The ratings are actually down. A 5.5 last year and a 4.8 this. NBC is trying to spin in to their advantage .
You’re comparing the overnight, preliminary numbers with the final numbers for last year’s telecast. They are two different sets of numbers. Reread the first two paragraphs.
How can 16.7M viewers and a 4.8 demo be more than the previous 18.5M viewers and 5.5 demo???
Jimmy Fallon did ok on his presentation. Seemed like he wanted to please the left but not offend the right. Very fair guy. Topics that had nothing to do with the awards should be left for other times but I guess people are still in shock. Very sad for their interpretation of government but Jimmy Fallon did ok.
I really missed Ricky Gervais as host last night. Jimmy Fallon seemed kind of meh. The whole show was bland and boring. And Casey Affleck, no, you do not look good in a man bun.