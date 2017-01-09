Ratings: Golden Globes Tick Up, Fox Comedies Surge Post-Wild Card Game

Per very preliminary overnight numbers, NBC’s broadcast of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night delivered 16.7 million total viewers and a 4.8 demo rating.

That’s up 8 percent and a tenth from last year, when Ricky Gervais hosted for a fourth, non-consecutive time. That telecast went on to register 18.5 mil and a 5.5 in the finals.

In metered market numbers, the gala scored its best results (13.3/21) since 2014 (when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted and posted a 14.1/21).

Sunday night’s Globes were almost comically dominated on the film side by La La Land, while all but one of the TV winners came from cable or streaming outlets, with AMC’s The Night Manager leading the pack with three wins.

Opposite the big show….

CBS | NCIS: Los Angeles (10.4 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, Madam Secretary (8.9 mil/0.9) slipped two tenths and Elementary (5.2 mil/0.7) was steady.

ABC | A double helping of To Tell the Truth averaged 4.4 mil/1.0, up 42 percent from its Season 2 opener. Conviction (2.7 mil/0.5) ticked up.

FOX | Leading out of the NFC Wild Card game, The Simpsons (12.7 mil/4.9), Son of Zorn (5.3 mil/2.3), Family Guy (4.1 mil/1.8) and Bob’s Burgers (3.4 mil/1.5) all surged.